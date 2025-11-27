Arsenal suffers injury blow ahead of the Chelsea game

Arsenal have suffered an untimely setback ahead of their weekend Premier League clash with Chelsea, as Leandro Trossard was forced off during the first half of their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. His inclusion in the starting line-up ahead of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli underlines the significant trust Mikel Arteta places in him, and the Belgian has continued to justify that confidence with consistent performances since arriving at the Emirates.

Setback for a Key Attacking Option

Trossard has been an effective and reliable figure throughout his Arsenal career, earning valuable game time even as the club has added several new attackers to the squad. His ability to adapt to Arteta’s demands and deliver when called upon has ensured he remains a central part of the manager’s plans. There was every chance he would have been considered for a starting role against Chelsea, provided he was fit, but that now appears unlikely.

The injury he sustained against Bayern requires further assessment, yet Independent Sport reports that it is expected to be significant enough to rule him out of the upcoming London derby. The timing is far from ideal, with Arsenal preparing for a crucial encounter that could have major implications at the top end of the table. A Chelsea victory would cut the gap between the sides, adding pressure on the Gunners to maintain their strong position.

Arsenal’s Depth Offers Some Relief

Despite the disappointment surrounding Trossard’s withdrawal, Arsenal can take confidence from the depth they now possess across the squad. The club have worked hard to ensure they are no longer overly reliant on a handful of players, and that strength has already proven valuable on numerous occasions this season.

While losing Trossard is a blow, Arteta knows he has several capable alternatives who can step in and perform. That depth will be essential as Arsenal look to navigate another demanding fixture and keep their momentum intact heading into the final stretch of the campaign.