Arsenal suffers injury blow that could affect their transfer plans

Arsenal has suffered an injury blow that could impact their summer plans.
The Gunners seem to have concluded the signing of new players even though they have not indicated that yet, but now buying a new midfielder could be a necessity.
The Athletic reports that Mohamed Elneny has suffered an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a significant period.
The report claims although he finished the match against Fulham at the weekend, he was injured during the fixture.
After the match, he was checked, and they discovered the injury was serious.
It remains unclear how long he would be on the sidelines, but the early indication is that it could be long.
Having previously focused on replacing Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal could now sign a midfielder instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
With Thomas Partey also out with an injury problem, Elneny’s injury comes at a very wrong time.
However, we have to get it sorted because it is a part of the game.
Reports have linked Youri Tielemans with a move to the Emirates. This is probably the clearest sign that we should sign him.
However, Leicester will know we are desperate and they could demand a huge fee before allowing him to leave.
——————————————
Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I thought the acid test for our midfield would come against Manchester United, but it seems the gods have other ideas.
It will be interesting to see who Arteta plays against Villa.
I assume that Xhaka will play.
So:-
Will he move White into midfield and play Tommy at right back?
Will he play Lokonga in the middle.
Will he play Zinc in midfield and play Tierney at left back
OR Maybe he will play AMN in the middle.
All very intriguing.
I hope Arteta gets it right thogh, because if he cannot solve this problem, 4th place might just go down the pan!!!!!
JW, I can offer you cast iron guarantee that AMN will DEFINITELY NOT PLAY. That would be idiotic and will not happen.
No one wants any of our players injured but TBH, by meaning the injury will keep Elneny away from our team for a long time, then IMO that helps us, not hinders us.
Put simply, he is way WAY below even the minimum standard a top side needs and should never have been bought at all, let alone still behere. Just my opinion however.
It is not the opinion of Arteta who gave him a extension on his contract. As an 86 year old who has been watching football a lot longer than you I disagree with your assessment o ELneny. Just my opinion.