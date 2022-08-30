Arsenal suffers injury blow that could affect their transfer plans

Arsenal has suffered an injury blow that could impact their summer plans.

The Gunners seem to have concluded the signing of new players even though they have not indicated that yet, but now buying a new midfielder could be a necessity.

The Athletic reports that Mohamed Elneny has suffered an injury that could keep him on the sidelines for a significant period.

The report claims although he finished the match against Fulham at the weekend, he was injured during the fixture.

After the match, he was checked, and they discovered the injury was serious.

It remains unclear how long he would be on the sidelines, but the early indication is that it could be long.

Having previously focused on replacing Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal could now sign a midfielder instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Thomas Partey also out with an injury problem, Elneny’s injury comes at a very wrong time.

However, we have to get it sorted because it is a part of the game.

Reports have linked Youri Tielemans with a move to the Emirates. This is probably the clearest sign that we should sign him.

However, Leicester will know we are desperate and they could demand a huge fee before allowing him to leave.

