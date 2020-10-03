Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal suffers major transfer blow as Lyon calls off Aouar move

RMC claims that Lyon has put a halt on the sale of their players in this transfer window, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of landing Houssem Aouar before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been a target of the Gunners for much of this summer, and they have even tabled a bid for him.

Their 35m euros offer fell short of what Lyon wanted and the Gunners are reportedly planning to return with a better offer.

However, the report claims that Lyon had given players who wanted to move until Friday, later extended to Saturday afternoon as a deadline for them to get their potential buyers to complete the moves.

None of the suitors has come in for Aouar who was reportedly in talks with Juventus on Friday.

As no team was able to come forward with an acceptable offer for any of their players before the deadline that they set, the French side has decided not to negotiate any transfers again this summer.

Aouar is expected to join the team’s training this evening as they prepare for their league game against Olympique Marseille tomorrow.

Arsenal will now have to turn their attention to Thomas Partey and Jorginho, who are also their midfield targets.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Houssem Aouar

57 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotanidea says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    I’m not disappointed after I saw Squawka comparison of Aouar’s/ Ceballos’/ Xhaka;s/ Guendouzi’s/ Torreira’s last season stats:

    squawka.com/en/comparison-matrix/?compare=NG_351shYabGbJeQ0WCGQ

    Ceballos was the best with the highest touches, ball recoveries, assists, chances created, passes attempted, tackles made, take-on success percentage and interception stats, despite playing in less games. If Lyon want 50 M for Houssem Aouar, we could have bought Ceballos for 30 M and have extra 20 M to buy someone else

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      I agree on this with you GAI ,like you said we have signed Ceballos who can play further up field where hopefully he plays like so many believe .
      It the Partey deal which is bugging me ,we have needed this kind of player for years and here he is available for 50 mill and we have gone in for him (yet).
      So far it looks like we will make a profit once again while leaving the manager short with the players he need for the coming season .

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        October 3, 2020 at 7:07 pm

        Ceballos can only showcase his skills if he plays as a CAM behind the striker as what you mentioned. He’s pretty combative in deep midfield area, but I think the likes of Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Chambers and Guendouzi have higher stamina

        We could have Doucoure who has vast EPL experience for half the price, but Arsenal chose to chase players from abroad again. 60+ M could get us Eduardo Camavinga, a 17 years old left-footed French international DM who could have replaced Xhaka

        Reply
    2. RSH says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      Mustafi leads stats a couple of season ago for defenders. Professional clubs are not looking at stats from Squawka.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        October 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

        Mustafi was a very good World Cup winning CB, who made some bad decisions due to Wenger’s and Emery’s bad tactics. He was excellent after last season’s restart and one of the main reasons we could reach FA Cup semifinal last season

        Reply
        1. ACE says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:24 pm

          save your breath GI, most patrons on this site would
          have you convinced that Mustafi isn’t championship
          level and should be benched in favor of two
          overrated, often injured English players and a dude
          from Spain that hasn’t played a meaningful match
          for the club.

          Reply
          1. RSH says:
            October 3, 2020 at 7:31 pm

            And some patrons have short memories and actually think error prone players that are jokes to the rest of the footballing world are great players just because a stats websites says they are.

            Reply
        2. RSH says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:29 pm

          Was he good during the 18/19 season? Are you really going to sit here and say he was? C’mon man… Literally the season he became a meme.

          Reply
  2. McLovin says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    No to Jorginho. We already have one Xhaka, don’t need another.

    Look at thr midfield ffs, no creativity at all.

    Reply
  3. Grandad says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Surprise,surprise.Not Jorginho,please.Doucoure would have been an excellent acquisition for 20m.A great buy for Everton.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      Everton has a better midfield than us. Sad times 😅

      Reply
  4. Kev82 says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    We’re a joke! The club can forget about top 4! You aren’t going far with Xhaka, Elneny and Ceballos.. if they think Arteta is gonna defend and counter attack his way into the champions League with this squad then this is gonna be a real eye opener for them.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Ceballos, Partey, Aouar – the dreams were sweet while they lasted…

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      And our midfield is actually weaker now with torriera going…. and were only getting loan money for him, if any of our midfielders get injured were f#@ked lolabsolutely mugged in this window 😂😢

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        October 3, 2020 at 6:49 pm

        It’s off Ken
        Sky are now reporting it ,so unless we see a miracle I would hold you’re breath

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          October 3, 2020 at 6:50 pm

          Obviously that was ment for Ken below

          Reply
      2. Sue says:
        October 3, 2020 at 6:49 pm

        Reports are saying he passed his medical!
        Absolutely crushed!! Those dreams have turned into nightmares… about that gaping hole in our midfield!!
        Don’t get me wrong, I love Dani.. but Xhaka, Elneny…. dear oh dear…..

        Reply
      3. RSH says:
        October 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

        Torreira was never that good for us. It’s not really much of a miss.

        Reply
        1. Defund The Media says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:08 pm

          He was pure class for the first 7-8 months man go back and watch

          Reply
          1. RSH says:
            October 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

            7-8 months is generous. Really it was just the first half of the season at best. Also that was two seasons ago so not really relevant anymore either. Many players have had good starts and then fizzled out quickly.

            Reply
            1. Defund The Media says:
              October 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

              Was definitely 7-8 months for me mate, and part of the fizzle was UE trying to change him, anyway my point was that we have now weakened are midfield and If we dont replace that is an undeniable fact.

              Reply
              1. RSH says:
                October 3, 2020 at 7:18 pm

                Torreira was relegated to sub appearances since Arteta came in. Sorry but I dont think it’s a big loss. I’m not a big fan of Elneny but even he’s had better performances than Torreira has in probably over a year. It’s not a loss, we need players that can service our forwards which Lucas is not capable of.

                Reply
                1. Defund The Media says:
                  October 3, 2020 at 7:24 pm

                  Agree to disagree.

                  Reply
      4. Kev82 says:
        October 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

        Defund this is what Arsenal do, make the most bizarre decisions.. the club is like a circus 😂🤡

        Reply
        1. Defund The Media says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:14 pm

          Yup haha two days to go though so anything can still happen, just have to wait and see, not holding my breath for anyone coming in now though 😢

          Reply
          1. Kev82 says:
            October 3, 2020 at 7:24 pm

            Unless it’s a last minute trolley dash but doubt it 😂 I think we’ll be told we signed Gabriel plus willian, Soares and Mari and we’ve had a productive window 😩

            Reply
    2. Kev82 says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Haha Sue that’s all us gooners can do is dream 💭😆 oh well looks like we have the backwards and side ways passing to look forward to 😉

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        October 3, 2020 at 7:01 pm

        Yippee!! 😂 Oh Kev… what a bummer…

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

          I have to make humour out of it because otherwise I’ll just cry 😂😂 that club has lowered my life expectancy 😆 you never know Sue we might just put in a 20 mil +1 pound bid for Zaha to paid over 10 years on Monday you wait and see 🤪

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            October 3, 2020 at 7:23 pm

            I’m sure Roy’ll go for that 😂😂 Only 10 years?! Come on… haha!!

            Reply
            1. Kev82 says:
              October 3, 2020 at 7:29 pm

              Oh he’ll snap that up 😉🤪 well Sue I think we’ll get the Elneny and Nelson are like new signings lol I hear united closing in on Cavani, alright he’s 33 but he’s proven and our back up is Eddie Nketiah this just proves how weak our squad is 😩

              Reply
              1. Sue says:
                October 3, 2020 at 7:32 pm

                Yeah I mentioned that down there ⬇️
                He’s a beast and I can’t help feeling gutted about that….

                Reply
  6. jon fox says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Brinkmanship writ large. Even more reason to believe Aoure will still come to us. A selling club who were REALLY not interested to sell would say nothing . But they have, which means the transfer is still on.

    Personally though, I WOULD PREFER Partey to Aoure, even though I would lose my bet placed on Aoure coming.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      Does this mean Eddie stands a chance of being right?
      I hope so for his sake😉

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 3, 2020 at 7:14 pm

        😂😂😂 I’m still confident but I don’t wanna showcase it or drag anybody into it.
        Aulas is Aulas and I’m not surprised.
        If it happens then it’d have been worth it.
        If it doesn’t then that’s it for me this season.
        But just like Jon, I’m still comfortable we’ll pull it, maybe I’m a clown for it.
        2 days left

        Reply
  7. ken1945 says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    So we are to believe that IF our club were to make the extra £4,000,000 bid, cash strapped Lyon would turn it down?

    This is a game of brinkmanship being played out by the two clubs…and let’s remember Aouar has agree terms with The Arsenal and said he wants to play for us (reportedly of course!!!).
    Lyon would hardly want to keep a player who has shown he wants to leave and turn down the fee they requested are they?

    The same goes for Partey by the way – just sit back and cross everything you can physically cross!!!!!

    Reply
  8. Tom says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Wot I been saying alone we or finished with this transfer window

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      October 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Should of made the bet, he who dares pal 😂😂

      Reply
      1. Tom says:
        October 3, 2020 at 6:58 pm

        Wots Eddie going to come back with he’s still going to sign. Mid table here we come

        Reply
        1. Defund The Media says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:10 pm

          Well yeah but he can only do that till the window closes in 2 days lol so your out 100 bucks bud 😂

          Reply
        2. Eddie says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:15 pm

          Aye mate I’m still confident we’re getting him, but I ain’t betting no money anymore😂😂😂
          This is Lyon, Aulas!!

          Reply
          1. Defund The Media says:
            October 3, 2020 at 7:20 pm

            Haha aye eddie part of me still thinks we will pull it off but just have to wait and see! Gonna see if the odds bump up on it and stick a cheeky tenner on it, make deadline day a bit more interesting 😎

            Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Aulas wants 50+ M for a common CAM from a peasant league like Aouar, what a joke

    Betis got Nabil Fekir who is faster, left-footed, French international and can play as winger/ CAM for merely 20+ M. Ziyech is another left-footed CAM who just cost around 35+ M

    Reply
  10. RSH says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Same club that paid any amount of money for Pablo Mari 🙄

    Reply
  11. Beastmode says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Most likely we will end up with Joginho. It’s Arsenal”s MO that we have seen too many times. I believe they were never in it for Aouar or TP. They did this to excite us just like they have done before in other transfer windows, and their actual target is the yard (garage)sale. This is going to be a toxic relationship once again.

    Reply
  12. S.J says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    How sad and pathetic if we do not sign any midfielder

    Reply
  13. Winston says:
    October 3, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    French clubs see Arsenal and think Christmas comes early

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Cavani to United….. can this day get any worse?!

    Reply
  15. Lenohappy says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    To be honest I never buy the hype about this guy, I mean 50million for a midfielder who most of us have probably never heard of before the champions league last season, all I ever wanted is a Partey kind of player. If we are being honest, 50million is a bit too much for this guy, my opinion.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      October 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      You’re not wrong Leno haha. Even when watching the UCL games Caqueret was the more impressive midfielder for me. More sad that Arteta really wanted him and he’s not getting him. And that our backup is Jorginho. If it was a player of a similar profile that we had found cheaper I’d be fine with it. But i’ll be really gutted if we end up with Jorginho at Arsenal.

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 3, 2020 at 7:18 pm

        But then would Lyon sign Paqueta if they weren’t losing a midfielder?
        With no European games to play.
        Fabrizio said Arsenal had plans to go back with a bid during the next 48hrs even though they have no plan of bidding up to 60

        Reply
        1. RSH says:
          October 3, 2020 at 7:21 pm

          I think they are also trying to get rid of Reine-Adelaide so that could be the reason. Also, we are a club with eight CB’s right now, so it’s not far-fetched that Lyon bought Paqueta simply because they wanted another midfielder.

          Reply
    2. Winston says:
      October 3, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      He’s just too risky for that price. Paying it would be borderline negligent

      Reply
  16. Herbz says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    My God, if we had Marcelo Bielsa in charge, sure deal we’d be fighting for the title.

    Leeds schooling City at their own game.

    I said small teams are starting to muster the rules of the modern game; the press & quick passing

    And people keep having delusions of making top 4???

    Reply
  17. jon fox says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    OT Just watched by far the BEST game so far this season, LEEDS 1 CITY 1. If a single game this season is THIS GOOD it can only be the return fixture I’d say!

    Reply
  18. Quantic Dream says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Hehehe!

    Reply
  19. Mrcool says:
    October 3, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    MA can move Ceballus forward to play behind the striker if he want creativity or bring back ozil since the acquisition this Lyon guy is no long possible.

    He will only need a very good dm to protect our defence. Xhaka and elneny are a burden to the defence with their backward and side way passes.
    Xhaka is even worse, I wonder what he brings to the team. I don’t know arsenal failed to consider doucoure, Cantwell is another good CM. I don’t know why teams are not going for him

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs