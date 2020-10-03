Arsenal suffers major transfer blow as Lyon calls off Aouar move

RMC claims that Lyon has put a halt on the sale of their players in this transfer window, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of landing Houssem Aouar before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been a target of the Gunners for much of this summer, and they have even tabled a bid for him.

Their 35m euros offer fell short of what Lyon wanted and the Gunners are reportedly planning to return with a better offer.

However, the report claims that Lyon had given players who wanted to move until Friday, later extended to Saturday afternoon as a deadline for them to get their potential buyers to complete the moves.

None of the suitors has come in for Aouar who was reportedly in talks with Juventus on Friday.

As no team was able to come forward with an acceptable offer for any of their players before the deadline that they set, the French side has decided not to negotiate any transfers again this summer.

Aouar is expected to join the team’s training this evening as they prepare for their league game against Olympique Marseille tomorrow.

Arsenal will now have to turn their attention to Thomas Partey and Jorginho, who are also their midfield targets.