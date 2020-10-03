Arsenal suffers major transfer blow as Lyon calls off Aouar move

RMC claims that Lyon has put a halt on the sale of their players in this transfer window, dashing Arsenal’s hopes of landing Houssem Aouar before the transfer window closes on Monday.
The 22-year-old has been a target of the Gunners for much of this summer, and they have even tabled a bid for him.
Their 35m euros offer fell short of what Lyon wanted and the Gunners are reportedly planning to return with a better offer.
However, the report claims that Lyon had given players who wanted to move until Friday, later extended to Saturday afternoon as a deadline for them to get their potential buyers to complete the moves.
None of the suitors has come in for Aouar who was reportedly in talks with Juventus on Friday.
As no team was able to come forward with an acceptable offer for any of their players before the deadline that they set, the French side has decided not to negotiate any transfers again this summer.
Aouar is expected to join the team’s training this evening as they prepare for their league game against Olympique Marseille tomorrow.
Arsenal will now have to turn their attention to Thomas Partey and Jorginho, who are also their midfield targets.
57 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m not disappointed after I saw Squawka comparison of Aouar’s/ Ceballos’/ Xhaka;s/ Guendouzi’s/ Torreira’s last season stats:
squawka.com/en/comparison-matrix/?compare=NG_351shYabGbJeQ0WCGQ
Ceballos was the best with the highest touches, ball recoveries, assists, chances created, passes attempted, tackles made, take-on success percentage and interception stats, despite playing in less games. If Lyon want 50 M for Houssem Aouar, we could have bought Ceballos for 30 M and have extra 20 M to buy someone else
I agree on this with you GAI ,like you said we have signed Ceballos who can play further up field where hopefully he plays like so many believe .
It the Partey deal which is bugging me ,we have needed this kind of player for years and here he is available for 50 mill and we have gone in for him (yet).
So far it looks like we will make a profit once again while leaving the manager short with the players he need for the coming season .
Ceballos can only showcase his skills if he plays as a CAM behind the striker as what you mentioned. He’s pretty combative in deep midfield area, but I think the likes of Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Chambers and Guendouzi have higher stamina
We could have Doucoure who has vast EPL experience for half the price, but Arsenal chose to chase players from abroad again. 60+ M could get us Eduardo Camavinga, a 17 years old left-footed French international DM who could have replaced Xhaka
Mustafi leads stats a couple of season ago for defenders. Professional clubs are not looking at stats from Squawka.
Mustafi was a very good World Cup winning CB, who made some bad decisions due to Wenger’s and Emery’s bad tactics. He was excellent after last season’s restart and one of the main reasons we could reach FA Cup semifinal last season
save your breath GI, most patrons on this site would
have you convinced that Mustafi isn’t championship
level and should be benched in favor of two
overrated, often injured English players and a dude
from Spain that hasn’t played a meaningful match
for the club.
And some patrons have short memories and actually think error prone players that are jokes to the rest of the footballing world are great players just because a stats websites says they are.
Was he good during the 18/19 season? Are you really going to sit here and say he was? C’mon man… Literally the season he became a meme.
No to Jorginho. We already have one Xhaka, don’t need another.
Look at thr midfield ffs, no creativity at all.
Surprise,surprise.Not Jorginho,please.Doucoure would have been an excellent acquisition for 20m.A great buy for Everton.
Everton has a better midfield than us. Sad times 😅
We’re a joke! The club can forget about top 4! You aren’t going far with Xhaka, Elneny and Ceballos.. if they think Arteta is gonna defend and counter attack his way into the champions League with this squad then this is gonna be a real eye opener for them.
Ceballos, Partey, Aouar – the dreams were sweet while they lasted…
And our midfield is actually weaker now with torriera going…. and were only getting loan money for him, if any of our midfielders get injured were f#@ked lolabsolutely mugged in this window 😂😢
It’s off Ken
Sky are now reporting it ,so unless we see a miracle I would hold you’re breath
Obviously that was ment for Ken below
Reports are saying he passed his medical!
Absolutely crushed!! Those dreams have turned into nightmares… about that gaping hole in our midfield!!
Don’t get me wrong, I love Dani.. but Xhaka, Elneny…. dear oh dear…..
Torreira was never that good for us. It’s not really much of a miss.
He was pure class for the first 7-8 months man go back and watch
7-8 months is generous. Really it was just the first half of the season at best. Also that was two seasons ago so not really relevant anymore either. Many players have had good starts and then fizzled out quickly.
Was definitely 7-8 months for me mate, and part of the fizzle was UE trying to change him, anyway my point was that we have now weakened are midfield and If we dont replace that is an undeniable fact.
Torreira was relegated to sub appearances since Arteta came in. Sorry but I dont think it’s a big loss. I’m not a big fan of Elneny but even he’s had better performances than Torreira has in probably over a year. It’s not a loss, we need players that can service our forwards which Lucas is not capable of.
Agree to disagree.
Defund this is what Arsenal do, make the most bizarre decisions.. the club is like a circus 😂🤡
Yup haha two days to go though so anything can still happen, just have to wait and see, not holding my breath for anyone coming in now though 😢
Unless it’s a last minute trolley dash but doubt it 😂 I think we’ll be told we signed Gabriel plus willian, Soares and Mari and we’ve had a productive window 😩
Haha Sue that’s all us gooners can do is dream 💭😆 oh well looks like we have the backwards and side ways passing to look forward to 😉
Yippee!! 😂 Oh Kev… what a bummer…
I have to make humour out of it because otherwise I’ll just cry 😂😂 that club has lowered my life expectancy 😆 you never know Sue we might just put in a 20 mil +1 pound bid for Zaha to paid over 10 years on Monday you wait and see 🤪
I’m sure Roy’ll go for that 😂😂 Only 10 years?! Come on… haha!!
Oh he’ll snap that up 😉🤪 well Sue I think we’ll get the Elneny and Nelson are like new signings lol I hear united closing in on Cavani, alright he’s 33 but he’s proven and our back up is Eddie Nketiah this just proves how weak our squad is 😩
Yeah I mentioned that down there ⬇️
He’s a beast and I can’t help feeling gutted about that….
Brinkmanship writ large. Even more reason to believe Aoure will still come to us. A selling club who were REALLY not interested to sell would say nothing . But they have, which means the transfer is still on.
Personally though, I WOULD PREFER Partey to Aoure, even though I would lose my bet placed on Aoure coming.
Does this mean Eddie stands a chance of being right?
I hope so for his sake😉
😂😂😂 I’m still confident but I don’t wanna showcase it or drag anybody into it.
Aulas is Aulas and I’m not surprised.
If it happens then it’d have been worth it.
If it doesn’t then that’s it for me this season.
But just like Jon, I’m still comfortable we’ll pull it, maybe I’m a clown for it.
2 days left
So we are to believe that IF our club were to make the extra £4,000,000 bid, cash strapped Lyon would turn it down?
This is a game of brinkmanship being played out by the two clubs…and let’s remember Aouar has agree terms with The Arsenal and said he wants to play for us (reportedly of course!!!).
Lyon would hardly want to keep a player who has shown he wants to leave and turn down the fee they requested are they?
The same goes for Partey by the way – just sit back and cross everything you can physically cross!!!!!
Wot I been saying alone we or finished with this transfer window
Should of made the bet, he who dares pal 😂😂
Wots Eddie going to come back with he’s still going to sign. Mid table here we come
Well yeah but he can only do that till the window closes in 2 days lol so your out 100 bucks bud 😂
Aye mate I’m still confident we’re getting him, but I ain’t betting no money anymore😂😂😂
This is Lyon, Aulas!!
Haha aye eddie part of me still thinks we will pull it off but just have to wait and see! Gonna see if the odds bump up on it and stick a cheeky tenner on it, make deadline day a bit more interesting 😎
Aulas wants 50+ M for a common CAM from a peasant league like Aouar, what a joke
Betis got Nabil Fekir who is faster, left-footed, French international and can play as winger/ CAM for merely 20+ M. Ziyech is another left-footed CAM who just cost around 35+ M
Same club that paid any amount of money for Pablo Mari 🙄
Most likely we will end up with Joginho. It’s Arsenal”s MO that we have seen too many times. I believe they were never in it for Aouar or TP. They did this to excite us just like they have done before in other transfer windows, and their actual target is the yard (garage)sale. This is going to be a toxic relationship once again.
How sad and pathetic if we do not sign any midfielder
French clubs see Arsenal and think Christmas comes early
Cavani to United….. can this day get any worse?!
To be honest I never buy the hype about this guy, I mean 50million for a midfielder who most of us have probably never heard of before the champions league last season, all I ever wanted is a Partey kind of player. If we are being honest, 50million is a bit too much for this guy, my opinion.
You’re not wrong Leno haha. Even when watching the UCL games Caqueret was the more impressive midfielder for me. More sad that Arteta really wanted him and he’s not getting him. And that our backup is Jorginho. If it was a player of a similar profile that we had found cheaper I’d be fine with it. But i’ll be really gutted if we end up with Jorginho at Arsenal.
But then would Lyon sign Paqueta if they weren’t losing a midfielder?
With no European games to play.
Fabrizio said Arsenal had plans to go back with a bid during the next 48hrs even though they have no plan of bidding up to 60
I think they are also trying to get rid of Reine-Adelaide so that could be the reason. Also, we are a club with eight CB’s right now, so it’s not far-fetched that Lyon bought Paqueta simply because they wanted another midfielder.
He’s just too risky for that price. Paying it would be borderline negligent
My God, if we had Marcelo Bielsa in charge, sure deal we’d be fighting for the title.
Leeds schooling City at their own game.
I said small teams are starting to muster the rules of the modern game; the press & quick passing
And people keep having delusions of making top 4???
OT Just watched by far the BEST game so far this season, LEEDS 1 CITY 1. If a single game this season is THIS GOOD it can only be the return fixture I’d say!
Hehehe!
MA can move Ceballus forward to play behind the striker if he want creativity or bring back ozil since the acquisition this Lyon guy is no long possible.
He will only need a very good dm to protect our defence. Xhaka and elneny are a burden to the defence with their backward and side way passes.
Xhaka is even worse, I wonder what he brings to the team. I don’t know arsenal failed to consider doucoure, Cantwell is another good CM. I don’t know why teams are not going for him