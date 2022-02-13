Arsenal suffers transfer blow as Bayern now wants to keep midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to sign Corentin Tolisso with the Frenchman now likely to remain at Bayern Munich.

Tolisso had been injury-prone prior to this campaign and he was destined to leave the Allianz Arena for free at the end of this campaign.

However, he has enjoyed an unexpected resurgence recently, and he is now an important player for the Bavarians.

L’Equipe via Sun Sports claim Bayern is looking to keep the former Lyon man.

The report says they have already opened talks with him over a new deal and are looking forward to him signing it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tolisso has truly been resurgent in this campaign, and he might do a job for Mikel Arteta.

We have added the likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga to our squad in the last few transfer windows.

However, the top clubs never stop bolstering their options and we should follow their lead.

We might lose Mohamed Elneny at the end of this season. Tolisso will be a solid replacement.

We have also been linked with a move for Douglas Luiz and Yves Bissouma, and either of them would be a good addition to the squad.

