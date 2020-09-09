Arsenal suffers transfer blow as Premier League new boys close in on French star

A report from RMC via Sun Sport is claiming that Fulham has completed a medical for Arsenal target, Alphonse Areola ahead of a season-long loan move with the new Premier League side.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal as recently as yesterday. The report had claimed that he was being offered to the Gunners as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez who is a subject of strong interest from Aston Villa.

He spent last season on loan at Real Madrid as part of the deal that took Keylor Navas to the French capital. He returned to France, but he was told that he can leave the Parisians.

The report claims that he is desperate to keep his position on the French national team for the Euros next year and has jumped at the chance to join Fulham where he expects to compete for the number one shirt.

Arsenal has been busy in this transfer window, but they have yet to decide which of their goalkeepers will be their first choice.

Martinez is currently competing with Bernd Leno who was the former undisputed number one.

Arsenal wants to keep them both happy, but Martinez will ask to leave if he isn’t made the number one.