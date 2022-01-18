Arsenal suffers transfer blow in pursuit of former Chelsea man

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in their bid to sign Diego Costa as the former Chelsea man wants to remain in Brazil for now.

The striker has just won the country’s league title with Atletico Mineiro after joining them in the summer.

He terminated his deal at the end of the triumphant campaign, and he is now on the lookout for a new employer.

Arsenal wants to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad, a move that would improve the quality of options at the Emirates, considering he has played and delivered in the Premier League before.

Does he have an interest in a return to London? Probably not.

The Evening Standard says he is eyeing a move to another Brazilian club.

The report claims the Spanish striker wants to join Corinthians where he would link up with former Arsenal flop, Willian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Costa could deliver at the Emirates even if he moves to Arsenal on a short-term basis.

However, the striker is one player who knows what he wants and tends to go for it.

If he has decided that he wants to remain in Brazil, we need to move on to other transfer targets.

This is because it is hard to convince an experienced player like the striker about his next career move.