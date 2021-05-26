Arsenal suffers transfer blow with forward ready to commit his future to Barcelona

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Ousmane Dembele when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman as he struggled to live up to his talents at Barca.

He joined them in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar who had moved to PSG that summer.

He had shown his prodigious talents at Borussia Dortmund in the previous campaign, but his ill-discipline and poor injury record saw him struggle in his early days at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has shown some consistency in this campaign as Barcelona capitulated late to miss out on winning La Liga.

His current deal expires in 2022 and he had looked very likely to leave the Camp Nou before now.

Todofichajes says Arsenal and his other suitors will struggle to pay his current wages and Barcelona’s asking price for his signature.

The attacker knows this and has decided to continue playing for the Catalan side.

He will sign a new deal until 2024 that would see him earn the same wage that he makes now.

This would come as a tremendous blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans, but the Gunners can now turn their attention towards their other targets.