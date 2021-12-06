Arsenal suffers transfer blows as their target insists he is happy at his present club

Mohamed Elyounoussi is an Arsenal target, according to Sun Sports, as the Gunners continue to improve their squad at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old Norwegian has returned to Southampton after a two-year loan spell at Celtic to become one of their key players.

His performances for The Saints have caught the attention of Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

The winger is one of the first names on the team sheet at Saint Marys now, and he could do a job at the Emirates.

The Gunners would bolster their attack in the summer, and Mikel Arteta is considering a move for him.

However, he appears to be happy at Southampton and, in a recent message to the club’s fans, he confirmed that.

He said via the same report:

“I don’t know many players that have been sent out on two loan seasons and then come back to make it in the team.

“It shows the belief that the club and the manager have in me to give me a second chance, I’m just glad that I took it.

“It was nice to come back to see the boys again and the people who work around the club, it’s still the game people.

“I remember, even though I didn’t play much, I had a really good time at Southampton, both inside and outside.”

He added: “My family enjoy it here.

“We’re settled down now and my daughter has just found a nursery, so we’re back to where we belong.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need good attacking players, and Elyounoussi has impressed in this campaign.

However, his 1 goal and no assists from 12 league matches this season is hardly inspiring.

We already have misfiring forwards in our team and need to sign players who can deliver in that position.

At 27, Elyounoussi is already at the peak of his career, so his current stats are unlikely to get better.