Arsenal summer business to be built around strengthening these positions

Arsenal’s summer business is hard to guess at the moment, partly because it would be Mikel Arteta’s first transfer window as an Arsenal boss and also because the club’s transfer budget is still very much unknown.

Arteta, just like any manager, would love to reshape the Arsenal team that he inherited late last year.

The Spaniard has brought about many positive changes at the club with some players that have been underperforming now doing a much better job at the Emirates.

This has caused fans to look forward with positivity that the Spaniard knows what he is doing and would return the club to the top of English football.

With the summer transfer window coming and several players continuously getting linked with a move to Arsenal, Goal.com has revealed the positions that would be Arsenal’s priority when the transfer window reopens.

They claim that the Gunners would want to “bring in at least one centre-back, a box-to-box midfielder and a right-back.”

The report further claims that a striker would be necessary if Arteta loses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey was also mentioned as one box to box midfielder that the Gunners would like to bring, they have continued to be linked with a move for the Ghanaian.