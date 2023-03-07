Arsenal summer clear out could begin with Serie A loanee

Arsenal has added some new men to their squad in the last two transfer windows and some more might arrive in the summer.

The Gunners continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta and even if they win the Premier League this season, more men will leave or join the club.

The Gunners have several players out on loan this season and not all of them have a future back at the Emirates.

One man likely to leave at the end of this season is Pablo Mari, who has done well on loan at Monza.

The Spaniard left Arsenal for the Serie A new boys at the start of this season, hoping to secure regular game time.

The Italians have a clause in the deal which forces them to sign him if they keep their place in the top flight.

A report on Football London reveals they have had a good season and will almost certainly remain in the league, which means Arsenal can expect a windfall of £5.9m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari has been a good player for us, but he clearly has no future at the club and nothing is more indicative of that than Arsenal’s signing of Jakub Kiwior in the last transfer window.

ARSENAL DESERVEDLY CONTI CUP WINNERS

Jonas can’t hide his happiness at finally winning a trophy with the Arsenal Women’s team.

“I’m so proud!” – Full press conference….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….