Arsenal Summer Roster: Paris Olympics, USA tour, Euro 2025 & Women’s Champions League qualifiers

A few of our Arsenal Women will be participating in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Our awesome Australian Gunners Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney-Cross have made it to the Matilda’s Olympics squad.

There is a belief that Emily Fox will be part of the Emma Hayes USWNT Olympics squad. Spain’s Olympic team is likely to include Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina, who were both in the squad that won the Women’s World Cup last summer. Cloe Lacasse is also highly likely to make the Canadian Olympic squad – Canada are the defending champions. These Gunners highlighted above might not be able to make it to Arsenal Women’s US pre-season tour. Hopefully, the girls competing for gold at the Olympics from July 26 to August 11 will stay safe and injury-free.

Even so, for those Gooners catching up with our Gunners on the US trip, there will be plenty of stars to watch. It may be of some benefit (though I’m sure the players wouldn’t agree!) that some of our stars won’t be participating in the Olympics this summer. With no other major competition except for the Euro qualifiers, our girls, such as Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Victoria Pelova, Katie McCabe, Manuela Zinsberger, Stina Blackstenius, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Lotte Wubben Moy, Laura Weinroither, and potentially Daphne Van Domselaar, will have plenty of time to rest and show off their skills in the friendlies in the US.

After which, they’ll be ready to battle for a spot in next season’s Women’s Champions League group stages when they fight in the qualifiers in September 2024. Our Gunners failed to get out of Round 1 of the Champions League qualifiers last season – we simply must qualify for next season..

Will you be going to Paris 2024 Olympics?

Michelle M

