Arsenal youngster one of only five PL stars on latest Golden Boy list

Arsenal summer signing Marquinhos has been named in the top 40 of the Golden Boy 2022 awards, alongside Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool players.

It has been some time since neither Chelsea or Manchester City had players on the list at this stage, with their academies usually producing highly sought-after future stars, but it is now Jurgen Klopp’s side holding the most cards. Both of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot represent the Reds in the list, and the are accompanied by Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.

Tottenham’s only entry comes in summer signing Destiny Udogie, who has been sent back to Udinese to see out the season on loan, while we also signed Marquinhos who completed the list from the Premier League.

The Brazilian was initially signed with the intention of sending him out on loan, but he quickly adapted himself within his new squad, and has since been called up to make his senior appearance, impressing once again with a goal and an assist.

The 19 year-old came in for rave reviews following that outing, and rightly so, showing composure and aggression to run at players and get forward, proving a real nuisance to the rival defence.

While it would be nice to see our player win the award, I struggle to imagine he will make the top ten this year, but that isn’t to say he won’t have the chance to win it next year if he can continue on his upward curve since arriving in Europe this summer.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…