Arsenal summer stance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed

Arsenal is currently looking to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new deal, but they haven’t enjoyed much success on that front.

This is because the player hasn’t decided if he would want to remain with the Gunners beyond his current deal.

If the Gunners cannot get him on a new deal before the start of next season, it is believed that they will cash in on him as they look to stop a sequence of events that has seen them lose the likes of Aaron Ramsey for nothing.

However, because they are being forced to cash in on the Gabon striker, that does not mean that the Gunners will let him go cheaply, according to Sun Sports.

The report claims that Arsenal will look to get a reasonable amount from his sale in the summer, however, if they don’t get an offer that would help them replace the striker, they will keep him and risk losing him for nothing after next season.

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world and he joined the Gunners for close to £60 million in 2018.

Because of his contract situation, teams would look to sign him on a cheap transfer in the summer and of course, there is also the current pandemic that may affect what clubs can pay.