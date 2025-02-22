Arsenal summer target breaks silence as Gunners still pursue his signature

Arsenal made a serious push to sign Joan Garcia towards the end of the summer transfer window after agreeing to sell Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton. The Gunners had reached personal terms with the Espanyol goalkeeper and were keen to bring him in as a replacement. However, when Arsenal looked to finalise the deal, Espanyol demanded that they pay Garcia’s release clause, citing the lateness of the window and the difficulty of replacing him on such short notice. This demand frustrated Arsenal, leading them to abandon their pursuit of Garcia and pivot to signing Neto on loan from Bournemouth instead.

While Neto has struggled for playing time this season, Arsenal may return for Garcia in the summer. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has continued to develop at Espanyol, earning praise for his performances. Recently, he was asked about his future, and in an interview with Estadio Deportivo, Garcia expressed that he was not focused on leaving the club at the moment, although he remained open to the possibility:

“At the moment I’m not thinking about that [future], but you never know. If it happens, let it happen in the best way. If in the end it turns out that I have to leave, how can I not say goodbye well? Espanyol are the club that has given me everything. If I go through the back door, it wouldn’t go well.”

Garcia’s comments suggest he is grateful to Espanyol but remains open to the possibility of a future move, especially if it benefits his career. Given the Gunners’ interest in him last summer, there is a good chance they will return for him in the next transfer window. With Espanyol in a less advantageous financial position now, Arsenal might be able to secure Garcia for a more reasonable price, potentially making him a valuable addition to their squad.

Garcia would certainly be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options. His potential, coupled with the likelihood of a cheaper deal than in the summer, makes him an appealing prospect for the Gunners. If the move materialises, it could prove to be a smart long-term investment for the club.