Arsenal summer target may soon cost more as international call up looms

Arsenal agreed on personal terms with Joan Garcia during the last transfer window, with the goalkeeper ready to join once Aaron Ramsdale departed.

However, Espanyol clarified they would only sell him that late in the window if Arsenal paid his €30 million release clause. Mikel Arteta’s side offered up to €20 million, but the bid was rejected, and Garcia remained at the La Liga club.

Arsenal remains interested in signing Garcia, as they only secured Neto on a loan deal. They may revisit the move in the summer, aiming to finalise a deal earlier to avoid repeating the previous summer’s situation. However, Garcia’s price is expected to increase.

According to Mundo Deportivo, his strong performances are likely to earn him a call-up to the senior Spanish national team, which would raise his release clause to €35 million.

While Garcia continues to improve, Arsenal may be able to negotiate a more favourable deal if they approach Espanyol sooner next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia continues to improve, which is the only reason he would be considered for a debut for the Spanish national team.

We have to decide if he is worth investing in because good players do not come cheap nowadays.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…