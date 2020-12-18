Arsenal summer target wanted by “three unnamed” EPL teams

It was reported in the summer that Arsenal was one of the teams looking to sign Morgan Sanson from Olympique Marseille (Mail), it seems that the time has now come for him to make the move to the Premier League.

The Frenchman has been a key player for Marseille since he moved there in 2017 and his fine performances have continued to see him linked him with a move away from the French side.

Sky Sports is now reporting that three unnamed Premier League teams want to sign him.

The report says that he almost left Marseille in the summer and now that they have been kicked out of the Champions League a move is on the cards again.

Arsenal is expected to move for a midfielder in the next transfer window and Sanson might be the one.

The report didn’t name any of the teams looking to sign him, but the Gunners have been linked with a move for him previously, as we mentioned.

Arsenal’s big problem now is creating goals from midfield.

With Dani Ceballos nowhere near the form that he showed towards the end of last season, and Mesut Ozil sidelined, Sanson might bring something new to the Emirates.