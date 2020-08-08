Arsenal summer transfer budget revealed and it is not that bad

Arsenal will spend £100 million this summer to strengthen their team ahead of next season, according to Sun Sports.

The Gunners managed to end the last campaign with silverware after they beat Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup to win the trophy.

They had a good end to the season even though they failed to finish in a European position.

They will look to strengthen their team with good players before next season starts, and Sun Sports claims that they are prepared to spend around £100 million.

The Gunners have drawn up a list of some of their top targets which include, Thomas Partey, Gabriel from Lille and they also want to get back Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

They have been looking to spend less money in this transfer window because of the impact of coronavirus on their finances.

However, the report claims that the Gunners will also sell some players to be able to fund that transfer kitty.

Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that the Gunners will back him in the transfer market to get the players that he is already targeting.

He has enjoyed working with most of his current players, but he will understand that he has to sacrifice some before he can add the ones that he is reportedly eyeing.