Arsenal superstar accused of being carried

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Arsenal have been ‘carrying’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whilst adding that he is ‘up there with the best’ when he wants to be.

The striker is currently struggling for goals, with his (and the club’s) only goal in the last four Premier League outings coming from the spot.

The team as a whole is creating very little for those up top however, although you could argue that certain players can make their own opportunities.

Cascarino has accused Aubameyang as choosing when to play however, claiming the goalscorer ‘confuses’ him.

“Aubameyang always confuses me. I have to be careful how I choose my words because I know he’s so much better than what I’ve ever been,” he told TalkSport (via HITC).

“He’s a great player when he wants to be and up there with the very best, but when he doesn’t it feels like you’re carrying him. He’s on the fringe of a game.”

The Gabon international has seemingly lost form shortly after signing his new contract, which isn’t a point I like to bring up, as I personally believe the team is currently working too hard on stopping our opponents, than winning games.

Aubameyang has been amazingly consistent in front of goal ever since making the switch to the Emirates from Dortmund, and his failures of late, which have tied into the entire team, is his worst run of since joining almost three years ago.

Does Aubameyang choose when to bring out his best game? Or do you agree with me that the team is simply not doing enough to help the 31 year-old?

Patrick