Arsenal Supporters Alliance make demands, including headphones ban for players

3 Comments

Arsenal-Supporters-Alliance-statement

In a statement posted by the Arsenal’s Supporters Alliance, the Arsenal team have been issued several demands, one of which relating to players arriving for matches wearing headphones.

The statement calls for Arsenal’s players to make a ‘genuine engagement with supporters’, as well as bizarrely suggesting that the captain will choose the ‘sleeve length’.

Do you think that all of our players wearing the same size sleeves will actually have a considerable impact on the team’s performance – is this the kind of issue that we as a fanbase should focusing on?

As per BBC Sport, Arteta has been handed a three-and-a-half-year deal by the Gunners, this will be the Spaniard’s first managerial job.

Check out the statement below:

The statement also calls for the team to arrive at matches in suits and without headphones on.

The Arsenal Supporters Alliance add that the team should applaud ‘all sides of the stadium pre-match’ – it’s unsettling to see that such an otherwise standard gesture of respect towards fans is being demanded for.

Arteta will take charge of his first game on Boxing Day as we travel to Bournemouth.

We’ve only managed to win one of our last 13 games across all competitions and a solid run over the Christmas and new year period would give us a fighting chance to seriously challenge for a top six spot this season.

Updated: December 23, 2019 — 1:35 pm

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. GB
    GB

    I also demand they buy me a pint after the game 🤦‍♂️

    Reply
  2. Will
    Will

    How about they just let Arteta get on with it 🙄

    Reply
    1. Sean M
      Sean M

      Sigh yep. Arteta might have to be just as tough with dumb fans as with players. Not an enviable job.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.