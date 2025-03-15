Arsenal supporters not excited about interest in another Raheem Sterling

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leroy Sané, who appears to be heading for an exit from Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The German winger’s future remains uncertain, but indications suggest that he may not remain at the Allianz Arena beyond the current campaign.
The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, with their attacking options being a key area of focus. Mikel Arteta is currently making the most of his existing squad, but once the season concludes, he will look to the club’s hierarchy to provide him with the reinforcements needed to maintain Arsenal’s competitiveness.
Arsenal have already drawn up a list of potential signings and will attempt to secure as many of their targets as possible to ensure their squad remains in top condition. Sané has been on their radar for some time, and the club has reportedly been monitoring his situation closely.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Sané, as Bayern Munich are seemingly unwilling to extend his stay at the club. If the German international does leave as a free agent, it would present a financially appealing opportunity for the North London side. However, despite this, some Arsenal supporters remain unconvinced about the prospect of signing him.
The report suggests that a significant portion of the fanbase is against the move, fearing that Sané could follow a similar trajectory to Raheem Sterling, who has struggled for form this season. While the former Manchester City winger has previously demonstrated his quality at the highest level, this season’s performances have not been particularly inspiring.
At present, Sané is not enjoying his best spell of form, and concerns have been raised over whether he would make a meaningful impact at Arsenal next season. If the Gunners do decide to pursue him, they will need to carefully assess whether he can still perform at the level required to enhance their attacking options.
As the summer approaches, discussions surrounding potential signings will intensify, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will ultimately move forward with their interest in the Bayern Munich star.
I’m not keen on a potential Sane signing for reasons already stated in the article. That said, the Sterling situation should not be used to judge potential signings. For every Sterling,there’s a Trossard and that has largely worked out well for us.
By the way,if signing someone Sane would allow us to prioritize signing someone like Isak, I wouldn’t mind it.
I’m sure the photo is of Nico Williams playing for Spain & not Sane.
That’s Sane behind him but I can see the distraction with Nico’s impressive hair, lol.
Yeah, the guy in white is Sane🤣 I overlooked that in favour of Williams.
Regardless of his past, the 29 y/o apparently he is not performing well before the conclusion of his current contract at a club functioning at a high level otherwise. It seems safe to assume he is currently highly motivated to impress potential employers; thus, not being able to perform well at this time imo should be taken as a probable indication of his lack of success going forward.
I’m all for this signing if he’s brought in to be a Saka backup, but certainly not as the LW or striker we badly need.
The arrogance of our fan base putting our nose up to Sane lol
We arrogant ones are so annoying. Pot calling the kettle black once again.
Exactly. He takes every opportunity to call Arsenal fans arrogant whenever they say a certain player at another club isn’t good enough for us.
Perhaps we should just accept anyone and everyone because our players are completely useless and we have no ambition or standards
Sane is underperforming, 29 years and on obscene wages. Just what we need