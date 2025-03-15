Arsenal supporters not excited about interest in another Raheem Sterling

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leroy Sané, who appears to be heading for an exit from Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The German winger’s future remains uncertain, but indications suggest that he may not remain at the Allianz Arena beyond the current campaign.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, with their attacking options being a key area of focus. Mikel Arteta is currently making the most of his existing squad, but once the season concludes, he will look to the club’s hierarchy to provide him with the reinforcements needed to maintain Arsenal’s competitiveness.

Arsenal have already drawn up a list of potential signings and will attempt to secure as many of their targets as possible to ensure their squad remains in top condition. Sané has been on their radar for some time, and the club has reportedly been monitoring his situation closely.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Sané, as Bayern Munich are seemingly unwilling to extend his stay at the club. If the German international does leave as a free agent, it would present a financially appealing opportunity for the North London side. However, despite this, some Arsenal supporters remain unconvinced about the prospect of signing him.

The report suggests that a significant portion of the fanbase is against the move, fearing that Sané could follow a similar trajectory to Raheem Sterling, who has struggled for form this season. While the former Manchester City winger has previously demonstrated his quality at the highest level, this season’s performances have not been particularly inspiring.

At present, Sané is not enjoying his best spell of form, and concerns have been raised over whether he would make a meaningful impact at Arsenal next season. If the Gunners do decide to pursue him, they will need to carefully assess whether he can still perform at the level required to enhance their attacking options.

As the summer approaches, discussions surrounding potential signings will intensify, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will ultimately move forward with their interest in the Bayern Munich star.