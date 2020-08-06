Arsenal Supporters Trust delivers a statement on redundant staff

Arsenal Supporters Trust has lent a hand of support to the Arsenal staff that the club has decided to make redundant.

The club has just been forced to cut down their staff as they seek to save money due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They announced that 55 of their staff will be made redundant in a move that they have no choice but to make.

Among those that will be affected are the leading scouts at the club, and the Arsenal supporters trust had expressed their regret that this had to happen.

They tweeted that they had expected the pay cuts that the players and executives had taken to have been enough to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

However, that hasn’t been the case. They added that the redundant staff have to be given all the support that they need including their redundancy packages, and they have made the decision to speak to the club regarding that in the coming days as well.

Their tweet read: ‘AST is sad to see the news that 55 members of staff are to be made redundant. Arsenal players have contributed to savings at the club by taking voluntary wage cuts. We had hoped these savings would be used to ensure all Arsenal staff are looked after in these difficult times.