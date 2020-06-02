Arsenal supposedly in positive talks with PSG over defensive sale

Arsenal are claimed to be in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard’s future has come into doubt in recent months, with manager Mikel Arteta wanting to sign an inverted full-back (according to Football.London amongst others) to fill the right-back role.

Our side signed a deal to bring Cedric Soares to the club in January, on an initial loan deal, but the Southampton defender is out of contract on June 30, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to convince manager Mikel Arteta to keep him on a more permanent deal.

Soares is yet to feature for the senior side due to injury, and will now have a limited time to try and secure a contract, although it is claimed that teams will be able to thrash out short-term deals in order to see out the campaign with the same squad.

Arsenal also have Jordi Osei-Tutu currently impressing on loan with Vfl Bochum in Germany’s second tier, albeit it playing in a more advanced winger role, who could well come into contention for the first-team squad next term.

Hector Bellerin is now said to be a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with Todofichajes stating that talks are ongoing with Arsenal, over a deal close to €30 Million.

Arsenal are said to be keen to raise funds for a rebuild this summer, and the Spaniard’s sale may well allow the club to invest in other areas of the team.

Should Arsenal cash-in on Bellerin? Would the club enter into talks over a sale at this point of the season?

Patrick