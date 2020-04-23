Arsenal supposedly sign 19 year-old free agent

Young free agent George Lewis is claiming that he has agreed a deal to join Arsenal, although no official confirmation has emerged.

The 19 year-old came to the Emirates for a trial earlier in the campaign, where he apparently impressed enough to be invited to stay on for a second week.

The player and his agent are now claiming that talks have taken place ahead of signing a deal, and the player himself has now supposedly confirmed that he will be joining the club.

George Lewis said on Instagram live yesterday that he will be joining Arsenal. Will have to wait for official confirmation. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) April 11, 2020

The youngster has previously played in the Norwegian third tier with sides Tromsdalen and more recently Fram Larvik, and will need to make a huge step-up before breaking into the Arsenal first-team, should his deal prove to be true of course.

Should the player’s words prove true, he could join our already flourishing young first-team squad with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi.

He may look at the Brazilian’s emergence this season in the first-team as the most eye-opening with him joining from the fourth tier in Brazil only last summer, and is now being touted as the next big thing out there.

Personally it sounds like the player and agent could be trying to use their trial as a means to drum up interest, but until official word emerges we will have to wait and see.

Would the club usually take time to deny such claims? Will our club be looking at more and more ways to save money this summer, potentially backing up proposed free transfers?

Patrick