Arsenal surely can’t sign only a Plan C Striker, can they?

In my opinion, our owners showed their true ambition in January when their manager said the squad was short in attack and needed help, help that never arrived. Whisper it quietly, but the Kroenke family seemed quite content with a top five finish and the revenue that came with it.

Some Gooners argued that Arsenal had long-term targets lined up for the summer, so there was no point in undermining those plans with a short-term fix. The Gunners spent months playing Merino as a makeshift forward, with full backs as attacking substitutes.

Indecision holding Arsenal back

So if there was one club that should have spent months negotiating and come flying out of the traps this transfer window, it should have been us.

Yet despite Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres both reportedly making it clear that the Emirates is their preferred destination, Andrea Berta continues to spin plates. Despite having months to understand the asking prices and determine whether we agree with the fees, still we haggle over every last penny and remain indecisive. So much so that a Plan C is now being mentioned.

It may be a tactic by our recruitment team to show Leipzig and Sporting Lisbon that we will not be bullied into matching their valuations. But apparently, there is now temptation to go for Ollie Watkins for a lot less.

Yes, the same Ollie Watkins we made an offer for in the winter, which reportedly offended Aston Villa because of how low it was. A bid that continues to divide our fanbase to this very day.

Some believe we submitted the bid knowing it would be rejected, just so we could say we tried. Villa were still in Europe at the time, as well as the FA Cup and competing for a top five finish, so they were only going to sell at a premium price.

Others say the interest was genuine, but not strong enough to warrant overpaying when the money was being saved for our first choice target.

Watkins must not be the only solution

If we did not buy Ollie Watkins to save money to buy Ollie Watkins, we become a laughing stock.

Clubs accept that you have to pay a premium in January. Financially, it made little sense to do that for a 29 year old if the intention was to replace him in a few months. But he is better than any finisher we have, so he only could have improved our chances of catching Liverpool or winning the Champions League. To turn that opportunity down, only to end up with him anyway, would sum up the lack of planning within our recruitment team.

Even before failing to qualify for the Champions League, Villa were under pressure not to breach PSR rules. Now in the Europa League, they might not be able to turn down an offer for one of their best talents.

Mikel Arteta believes that Šeško has a high ceiling. If the 22 year old needs time to develop, especially in front of goal, then Watkins is the perfect senior partner to rotate with him.

Ollie Watkins can be one of the strikers we sign, but he cannot be the only one.

Dan Smith

