Arsenal surely can’t sign only a Plan C Striker, can they?

In my opinion, our owners showed their true ambition in January when their manager said the squad was short in attack and needed help, help that never arrived. Whisper it quietly, but the Kroenke family seemed quite content with a top five finish and the revenue that came with it.
Some Gooners argued that Arsenal had long-term targets lined up for the summer, so there was no point in undermining those plans with a short-term fix. The Gunners spent months playing Merino as a makeshift forward, with full backs as attacking substitutes.
Indecision holding Arsenal back
So if there was one club that should have spent months negotiating and come flying out of the traps this transfer window, it should have been us.
Yet despite Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres both reportedly making it clear that the Emirates is their preferred destination, Andrea Berta continues to spin plates. Despite having months to understand the asking prices and determine whether we agree with the fees, still we haggle over every last penny and remain indecisive. So much so that a Plan C is now being mentioned.
It may be a tactic by our recruitment team to show Leipzig and Sporting Lisbon that we will not be bullied into matching their valuations. But apparently, there is now temptation to go for Ollie Watkins for a lot less.
Yes, the same Ollie Watkins we made an offer for in the winter, which reportedly offended Aston Villa because of how low it was. A bid that continues to divide our fanbase to this very day.
Some believe we submitted the bid knowing it would be rejected, just so we could say we tried. Villa were still in Europe at the time, as well as the FA Cup and competing for a top five finish, so they were only going to sell at a premium price.
Others say the interest was genuine, but not strong enough to warrant overpaying when the money was being saved for our first choice target.
Watkins must not be the only solution
If we did not buy Ollie Watkins to save money to buy Ollie Watkins, we become a laughing stock.
Clubs accept that you have to pay a premium in January. Financially, it made little sense to do that for a 29 year old if the intention was to replace him in a few months. But he is better than any finisher we have, so he only could have improved our chances of catching Liverpool or winning the Champions League. To turn that opportunity down, only to end up with him anyway, would sum up the lack of planning within our recruitment team.
Even before failing to qualify for the Champions League, Villa were under pressure not to breach PSR rules. Now in the Europa League, they might not be able to turn down an offer for one of their best talents.
Mikel Arteta believes that Šeško has a high ceiling. If the 22 year old needs time to develop, especially in front of goal, then Watkins is the perfect senior partner to rotate with him.
Ollie Watkins can be one of the strikers we sign, but he cannot be the only one.
Dan Smith
The Kroenke’s are not just in the sports for the like of it, they are shrewd business people so their approach will be a bit different
Rather than signing the old Watkins who has very little to no resale value, Zirkzee or Vlahovic would be worth to gamble on if Arsenal can’t sign Sesko or Gyokeres
Arteta’s tactical and training system is still not consistent enough to play with a small CF, so we’ll need a towering one to compensate for the flaws of his system
If Arsenal want to save money by signing an old CF, they could try to poach Sorloth from Atletico Madrid. He could create a good partnership with his compatriot, Odegaard
Imo Gai, Arteta and the Arsenal board are ambitious enough why dilly dally on Sesko or Gyokeres? These two are elite CF.
The market is highly inflated and no good CF would come cheap. No need signing any CF that won’t be better than Havertz or Merino.
Arsenal needs to show we are a big club and Arteta should prove he knows what is required for his team success by early signings.
I think with 3 right players we should be ready for next season.
#I mean if Arteta and the Arsenal board are ambitious enough…
I guess Arsenal are waiting until Saka, Saliba and Lewis-Skelly extend their contracts before signing a new CF, since their salary increases would likely tighten our wage bill
I read an article today that stated Gyokeres has informed his family and friends about his expectations for the upcoming season, and he expects to be at AFC. However, I also read that we’ve agreed on terms with Sesko. It is getting vexing at this stage