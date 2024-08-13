Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal surprisingly linked with young EPL-proven Ivory Coast international winger

As mysterious as the forward Arsenal we are rumoured to be set to sign was, we received a hint this weekend about who it could be, and I’m here to explain why it makes sense. Arsenal is as per reports (which have been picked up by Football Transfers) interested in Brighton’s dynamic winger Simon Adingra.

Probably like you, the links to the Ivory Coast international caught me off guard, but after looking at what the youngster has to offer, I realised he could be just what the Arsenal attack is looking for.

Simon Adingra is only 22 years old, versatile (can play left or right wing), ambipedal (can use both feet equally well), an AFCON winner (with Ivory Coast), and has Premier League experience. He’s also quick, making him an excellent transition threat. He has strong 1 v 1 fundamentals and poses a threat in both inside and outside channels.

Like Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, the Brighton man is exactly what Arsenal needs. Once he joins, he’ll share responsibilities with our wingers while also providing goals for the team.

Given the wonderful business we’ve done with Brighton, signing Ben White and Leandro Trossard from them, and they coming to be a hit at the Emirates Stadium, I don’t worry if he’ll be a hit; my concern is how much they’d be ready to let him go for.

Darren N

  3. Sorry but there is no way you will get Adingra on the cheap and trying to unsettle him so he does a Trossard and goes on strike won’t work either. So I suggest you look elsewhere as we are not selling our best players now!

  4. A very surprising link to this player but I agree he will be a great signing for Arsenal. His ability to play on both wings, PL experience and dribbling skills will surely make him a success at Arsenal.

