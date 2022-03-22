Arsenal surprisingly named as a potential landing spot for South American star

Paulo Dybala could become the biggest free agent in Europe in the summer after talks of a contract extension between him and Juventus broke down.

The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world since he joined the Old Lady.

He remains a key member of their first-team squad, but he has become injury-prone in recent seasons.

When he plays, he makes an impact, but it seems his legs are now made of glass and they are constantly breaking down.

It remains unclear how the conversation between his entourage and Juve went yesterday, but several reports claim he is leaving.

Many clubs will jump at the chance to sign him, and Arsenal will hardly believe they have a chance.

However, a report via Sport Witness claims Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the teams the former Palermo man can join if he moves to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to get some attackers in the summer and it would be amazing if we can secure the signature of Dybala.

The Argentinian might be injury-prone but he would give our team a major lift if he makes the move to the Emirates.

