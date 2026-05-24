Arsenal survive late Palace scare to claim 2-1 win at Selhurst Park

Arsenal came through a testing afternoon at Selhurst Park to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in difficult conditions and keep the feel-good factor rolling.

With temperatures high enough to trigger multiple cooling breaks, Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly and immediately looked the more dangerous team.

Jesus struck the post inside four minutes as Arsenal made their intentions clear early. The visitors continued to dominate possession and nearly found another breakthrough through Christian Norgaard before Dean Henderson was forced into action to deny further chances.

Palace had moments of their own. Kepa produced an important save after Palace pressure and a dangerous set-piece, but Arsenal continued to control large spells of the first half.

Their pressure was finally rewarded shortly before the interval.

Jesus found the breakthrough on 41 minutes to put Arsenal ahead and cap an excellent opening period for the Gunners.

A late Palace free-kick after a challenge from Zubimendi threatened to spoil the half, but Arsenal stood firm to head into the break leading 1-0.

Arsenal step it up after the restart

Arteta shuffled his side at half-time with Kai Havertz and Gabriel introduced as Arsenal looked to kill the contest.

The perfect response arrived almost immediately.

After an Arsenal corner in the 46th minute, Noni Madueke doubled the lead to put the visitors firmly in command at 2-0.

The heat continued to play its part and another drinks break interrupted the flow, but Arsenal largely remained comfortable.

Substitutions followed as Merino made his return to action in place of Dowman, while later Gyokeres was introduced for Madueke and immediately looked lively.

Arsenal created further opportunities through Havertz and Merino, although neither could convert.

Palace make it nervy but Arsenal hold on

With the game appearing under control, Palace suddenly gave themselves hope.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back in the 88th minute to set up a tense finish.

Moments later Palace thought they had completed the comeback when Yeremy’s effort found the net, only for celebrations to be cut short as the goal was disallowed.

Arsenal were forced to defend late pressure, survived corners and even had a final chance of their own when Gyokeres dragged an effort narrowly wide in stoppage time.

There was one final scare as Eze was denied deep into added time before the referee brought proceedings to an end.

Final whistle.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal.

Three goals, a heat battle and another win for Arteta’s side. The Premier League Champions finished their season in style!

What did you make of Arsenal’s performance Gooners?

Now time for the coronation! COYG!

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