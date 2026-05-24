Arsenal survive late Palace scare to claim 2-1 win at Selhurst Park

Arsenal came through a testing afternoon at Selhurst Park to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in difficult conditions and keep the feel-good factor rolling.
With temperatures high enough to trigger multiple cooling breaks, Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly and immediately looked the more dangerous team.
Jesus struck the post inside four minutes as Arsenal made their intentions clear early. The visitors continued to dominate possession and nearly found another breakthrough through Christian Norgaard before Dean Henderson was forced into action to deny further chances.
Palace had moments of their own. Kepa produced an important save after Palace pressure and a dangerous set-piece, but Arsenal continued to control large spells of the first half.
Their pressure was finally rewarded shortly before the interval.
Jesus found the breakthrough on 41 minutes to put Arsenal ahead and cap an excellent opening period for the Gunners.
A late Palace free-kick after a challenge from Zubimendi threatened to spoil the half, but Arsenal stood firm to head into the break leading 1-0.
Arsenal step it up after the restart
Arteta shuffled his side at half-time with Kai Havertz and Gabriel introduced as Arsenal looked to kill the contest.
The perfect response arrived almost immediately.
After an Arsenal corner in the 46th minute, Noni Madueke doubled the lead to put the visitors firmly in command at 2-0.
The heat continued to play its part and another drinks break interrupted the flow, but Arsenal largely remained comfortable.
Substitutions followed as Merino made his return to action in place of Dowman, while later Gyokeres was introduced for Madueke and immediately looked lively.
Arsenal created further opportunities through Havertz and Merino, although neither could convert.
Palace make it nervy but Arsenal hold on
With the game appearing under control, Palace suddenly gave themselves hope.
Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back in the 88th minute to set up a tense finish.
Moments later Palace thought they had completed the comeback when Yeremy’s effort found the net, only for celebrations to be cut short as the goal was disallowed.
Arsenal were forced to defend late pressure, survived corners and even had a final chance of their own when Gyokeres dragged an effort narrowly wide in stoppage time.
There was one final scare as Eze was denied deep into added time before the referee brought proceedings to an end.
Final whistle.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal.
Three goals, a heat battle and another win for Arteta’s side. The Premier League Champions finished their season in style!
What did you make of Arsenal’s performance Gooners?
Now time for the coronation! COYG!
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Forgot what it was like to watch a match with zero pressure 😁
Well done to the CHAMPIONS!!
Last Five PL ties we’ve racked up 5x wins, which is encouraging leading up to the next CL challenge.
Bournemouth earn a place in Europa League for which reason they could consider a swap GJ who can assure their progress for Eli Jnr Kroupi 🙂 who can assist us with our PL progress.
Even after all the games have ended, the supersport commentators and pundits are all focused on guadiola exit, showing interviews of totenham and westham… They all deliberately left arsenal coverage… Such pettiness by everyone against arsenal
the Arsenal website is doing their own post match coverage
7 points ahead of City – wow
20 ahead of Villa and 25 points above the previous league champions which makes this an unbelievable achievement and season Not forgetting the 44 points difference between Arsenal and Spurs who escaped the drop by the skin of their teeth
Good luck to Palace in their game in the week
Well done to Sunderland and Brighton for getting European football confirmed and a special shout out to Bournemouth for an incredible achievement too.
Considering the previous status of Chelsea, it helps to have a board with an inkling of an idea how to run a football club
COYG
@SueP
It feels good to be looking down upon the masses with a Cheshire Cat grin. We’ve spent too long looking up through such massive points differentials for far too long…😁
👍🥳🥳🥳🥳
wow this is dragging on .. let´s go for Haaland in the summer before real get him !!
Well done the team that played. I know its a bit scewed but we won by 7 points in the end. So well done and we can now look forward to the CL.🏆🍻
Well done to the Palace fans for applauding Eze when he came on.Let’s hope they can win the Conference final next week and provide an excellent send off for their Manager who has done a great job for the Club.
Watching the team get their medals, oh it has brought tears to my eyes. I wasn’t sure we’d ever see it again. I’m so happy
We love you Arsenal, we do!
❤️🤍
They look so happy.
WELL DONE TO KLEENEX TISSUE COMPANY!!
all these Arsenal celebrations iv been going through this product like nobodies business.
What a beautiful seen, the ears on the jug seems a bit bigger
*Scene *
One more match to go
COYG