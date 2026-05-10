Arsenal survive West Ham pressure to secure huge three points in title race

Arsenal somehow found a way.
In one of the most tense and nerve-shredding matches of the season, the Gunners escaped the London Stadium with a priceless 1-0 victory over West Ham thanks to a second-half strike from Leandro Trossard and a heroic display from David Raya.
This was never comfortable. Not for one second.
Arsenal dominate early before West Ham grow into the contest
Mikel Arteta fielded the same squad that beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 (agg) midweek. Arteta’s side started brightly and looked capable of blowing West Ham away early on. Bukayo Saka tested the goalkeeper inside five minutes before Riccardo Calafiori twice fired over from promising positions as Arsenal piled on the pressure.
The visitors dominated possession during the opening stages and created a string of dangerous moments, but West Ham somehow managed to keep the ball out. Arsenal had six attempts within the opening exchanges and it felt like only a matter of time before the breakthrough arrived.
Yet football rarely follows the script.
Ben White’s injury midway through the first half disrupted Arsenal badly and the entire rhythm of the side changed once Declan Rice shifted into the right-back role. West Ham suddenly grew into the contest and began asking questions of the Arsenal defence.
Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes both threatened while the home crowd sensed nerves creeping into the visitors. Arsenal looked unsettled and Arteta cut a visibly frustrated figure on the touchline as the match drifted towards half-time goalless.
Raya becomes Arsenal’s hero as Trossard delivers decisive blow
The second half only intensified the anxiety.
Jarrod Bowen forced an early save from David Raya before Arsenal responded with pressure of their own. Rice won a dangerous free-kick, Saka fired over and Viktor Gyokeres headed wide as the tension inside the stadium became almost unbearable.
Then came the moment that may define Arsenal’s title challenge.
West Ham broke through on goal in the 77th minute and Mateus Fernandes looked certain to score after racing clear inside the area. Somehow, Raya spread himself and produced an extraordinary save to keep the match level. It was a huge moment and one that immediately felt season-defining.
Five minutes later Arsenal finally found their breakthrough.
Leandro Trossard reacted quickest inside the box and calmly finished to send the travelling Arsenal fans into absolute chaos. Relief flooded through the away end, but the drama was far from over.
West Ham threw everything forward during stoppage time and thought they had snatched a dramatic equaliser from a corner deep into added time. The stadium erupted, Arsenal hearts sank, then VAR intervened. After a lengthy review, the goal was disallowed for a foul on Raya and Arsenal survived.
Just.
The final whistle brought huge celebrations from the Arsenal players and supporters alike after a match filled with pressure, tension and title-race nerves.
These are the kinds of victories champions often need.
What did you make of Arsenal’s performance Gooners? Was David Raya the true match winner today?
What a nail-biter that was!
Michelle M
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Awesome. I’m sooooo happy that we finished with a Win.
I don’t care how we won, as long as we won.
So mission accomplished
Lots of respect to West Ham. They fought hard.
Very happy tonight
COYG
What a game, arsenal did everything to win this game but Arteta should start questioning himself when it comes to subs,him bringing Zubimendi for a right back was completely wrong.
I’ve just seen that described as “The biggest VAR decision in Premier League history”. Can’t argue with that.
yeah was saying mate
that will end the corruption chat lol
I feel sick lol
Oof. There can’t be an Arsenal fan that didn’t feel ill during that game.
And yeah, hopefully we can now put the Premier League bias conspiracy theories to bed for a while…
Was there any?
I will get a heart attack…
Arteta subbing Zubimendi after putting him on as a sub tells you all you need to know! Even he realized how negative he is.
If we win it, Raya is player of the season.
Also Trossard, 1 goal in 2026, but what a goal it is. Please Bournemouth, please spare me these nerves on the final week, please!
@Konstantin
I think Bournemouth are going to fold up just like Brentford did.
We have to expect City to win. Theplay palace first.
So tense, but three points, six to go. Rice going off changed everything. Not sure what MA was thinking bringing on Zubimendi, but it was a negative consequence across the whole team.
It was White who went off, not Rice.
Thank you, l knew that. 🙂
I think when he was moved to right back he did basically go off as he was totally wasted out there. Luckily Arteta saw some sense.
Exactly, but l meant White going off had more ramifications because the way MA reacted to it bringing Zubimendi on. Calafiori going going off and moving MLS to LB took away a lot of how the team had been playing positively. On reflection, l think we are seeing Zubimendi may have been holding us back.
For all people including Arteta seeing now that “Zubimendi may have been holding us back”: you should have gone to Specsavers :-).
It happened for months.
If they are not fouling Raya, he catches it easily. The foul on him is forcing his chin in the air and his head back, whilst second foul on him pulling his shirt and pulling him over. It’s not even disputable as an obvious foul. When you are desperate to score in injury time, you are more likely to commit fouls like like that for VAR to check, than score clean goals.
Let’s make a list of all those who will now utterly embarrass themselves by trying to claim that’s no foul, goal should have stood. Without even having to wait to hear their opinion, Richard Keys, Jamie O and Gabby Agbonlahor are straight on the list, alongside gobby Man City stars Rodri and Nico O’Reilly.
Don’t forget – The Super Computer knew exactly what was going to happen in injury time today.
Oooh my, what an end to the game with VAR taking ages! My heart pounding. Crazy subs by Arteta… Which he kept on doing to rectify. Huge 3 points and now 2 to go
Great game controlled it from beginning to the end, result never in doubt. I thought the substitution of Zubimendi was genius and putting Rice to RB made it difficult for West Ham. Routine win. NEXT!!! 😂😂😂
You’re having a tin bath Reggie. I can tell these things
@Sue P
Nice catch Sue. He had me baffled there for a minute…🤣
Our performance was poor for more than the one bizarre substitution making it poor though. West Ham didn’t look very good, they allowed us the ball and lots of time on it and space to stand around in, they made it interesting because their unambititious tactics and a bit of luck kept it 0.0. We carried a few, Eze and Saka didn’t get into the game at all. Nor did Zoob during his segment.
When Rice and Skelly are at full back, you don’t get the best of them even though they are on the pitch, same with Mosky better at centre back, looks a bit lost with the attacking side of right back.
Trossard had a good game my man of match. No one else really stood out. Energy levels and game intensity and tempo not good from us today. Lots of cheap free kicks and ball given away at 1.0
Sort of unmemorable type of performance. All a bit flat after that mess of a match.
ARS vs WHU aka “THE SILENCE OF THE HAMS”
VAR coverage shows Raya’s was impeded as he attempted to collect the ball. Its evidence of WH’s shocking tactic (found out) on so so many levels.
I don’t think we can rely on help from Man City – more likely they win all their games and can end on better goal difference than hours, Still need to get two more victories over the line, in football anything can happen in any game, margin calls can leave you a man down and goal down for 80 minutes of any game – even at home against Burnley, a goal down and man down in first 10 mins will be very hard to overcome. That Palace squad is packed with quality, more so than West Ham’s, and can make it very tight parking the bus and playing for a point off us. It’s going down to the last afternoon, with us away against a well drilled side and needing all 3 points.
Still pretty difficult to get this over the line IMHO
we may luck out with Palace, emphasising may, as they could rest people before their final.
Not for the faint hearted. I’m still in a state of near shock.
Everyone has pointed to the substitution after White’s injury as being a weird one. But it seemed as a though it was a joint decision by the coaching staff. Prior to that we’d done everything but score
A physical encounter and plenty of yellow cards and a sense that West Ham looked more likely to score. Thank you Odegaard and Trossard for the goal. A similar thank you to Raya who was outstanding and was fouled so the nerves jangled until Kavanaugh went to the monitor to check.
Panic set in mid way through the second half on the pitch which only heightened my anxiety
If only we had scored 1 or 2 goals early on in the game when we are on top and dominating the game. I know we were at home but we scored early against Fulham and it makes controlling the game easier. Raya was outstanding today though.
Bloody hell , that was nerve wracking .
2 more wins please.
COYG
Love my boys
Excellent positive start. Then BW’s injury. Then MA’s bizarre substitutions & tactics. Late goal. Even later equaliser denied by VAR. Too tired to celebrate after that. I have aged by 1 year in 90 mins + injury time.
.. the aging part got me in stitches though I’m long finished because of such games.
PSG’s (nearly 48) already something 20 goals ahead of us (28) in the Champions league … affects efforts to be positive.
Waiting to celebrate but with a bag of tissues just in case today properly happens
I almost had a heart attack!!!! That was sooooo tense. Well done fellas – almost there now 😬
Everyone’s already mentioned the obvious ones but I have to give massive credit to Odegaard who came on and made a difference. The composure to find Trossard and the work he put in the press- great cameo from the Captain.
@Onyango
A brilliant piece of skill there…👍🏾
Bang on the money Onyango 👍
Thought Mikel got it wrong with bringing on Zubimendi and moving Rice to RB, but fair play he ended up taking off Zubimendi and moving Rice back to MF.
Nerve-wracking game, but 3 points is all that matters at this stage of the season. Two more 1-0 wins in the PL and one in the CL and history will be made for The Arsenal.
What seasons in our whole history has two massive trophies like that in it.
level with Peps Man City in euro win and only one behind Utd Ferguson era.
PL and Champions league in same season really builds the Arsenal brand. we can build this side to be stronger and get get more silverware soon…
Or we can still end up with nothing from this season, leaving real questions if this squad is good enough and time to start rebuilding instead.
@Moon Girl
I believe that this our time to do it. The hunger and fight is on display from the players. It’s up to Arteta to get his tactics and team selections right. Just sayin…
HD,
excellently explained. Congrats!
I am sooooo going to have a heart attack before this season is through!!! Hats of for the win but there was some colourful language in the house for much of the game!
That was close, so happy there isn’t a VAR conspiracy against us .
Onto the next 👍
Also, we can all agree that Mikel made a mistake following White’s injury. Mosquera was the obvious choice.
But then he rectified it when he realized he had made a mistake. Takes humility to see that you got it wrong and make a change before it’s too late.
Man, I hope that by some miracle Timber can make the final now that White is injured.
It shouldn’t be, but the game highlights VAR slowly getting their act together, Newcastle game seems like a long time ago.
West Ham vs Arsenal will served as a defining moment in the campaign for both the title race and VAR, with this late intervention overturning a 95th minute Callum Wilson equalizer
This was a high stake incident, it was awfully slow for the officials to ensure the correct outcome.
A recent findings shows a 30% increase in VAR errors in this campaign compared to last season, still a marked improvement to previous years
I dont know if my heart can take much more of this. Thank god the grandkids celebrations keep me conscious.
the always underrated Trossard who saves the day once again!!
the nerves .. and finally joy. Finally an important decision goes our way
@kjelli
And not just the goal. He was like a mini Rice, all over the place.
At this rate there are many fans who won’t even see us lift the title with the amount of heart attack scenarios we dealt with these last months. I was on the floor on my knees for god sake. Neighbours probably thought i was going mad the screams when we scored, Ref announced the goal canceled and at the full time whistle.
Need Palace or Bournemouth(most likely) to do us a favor and draw, won’t survive the final day if we don’t score twice early. I still remember watching the Dortmund game in disbelief when they bottled the title on last day AT HOME.
I reckon if Pep was watching that, he would have choked on his piece of gum or spit ball, or whatever it is we see in his mouth in every close up.
Funny you yeah. The best sore loser of the 8b people of the world tonight must be Pep.
Isn’t it strange how Saka and Eze, who both failed to influence the game in a meaningful way, escape the wrath of fans on JA?As for the injury prone Calafiori, Arteta has a big decision to make at the end of the season.Thankfully, our Captain helped to steady the ship today and hopefully he will be fit enough to start against Burnley and Palace.I would feel more confident of winning our two remaining games if Timber was available as he and Hincapie add real stability to our back four.Finally I would like to congratulate Raya for yet another superb performance.He must be one of our best ever recruits.
Grandad
I think we are all caught up in the moment
I hadn’t considered Saka too much today, especially as his performance against AM was good, but Eze has failed to wow me so far. He can score a spectacular goal occasionally , but hasn’t been the success I was hoping for
Today is not about the hows but the End Product. Last piercing nail on the opponents of Arsenal and Arteta. Go, see you next season haters!
Last piercing nail in the coffins of opponents and haters. Wow…..!
It was a nerve-wracking game. In my opinion, Arsenal played a little too controlling and too slow in the first half. It was once again exposed how bad Arsenal are at creating chances in the open game. A problem we have had for the majority of the season, but West Ham also had a very defensive attitude. I think it was hard to see that Arsenal were playing to become English champions, but the importance of the match perhaps put a damper on the offensive. Both teams were afraid to expose themselves and make stupid things. It only got better for Arsenal with the substitutions late in the 2nd half and Odegaard made the difference with a cool, well-considered assist to Trossard, who again scores an important goal for Arsenal. We experienced a real drama in the end, but there is no doubt at all that West Ham’s goal must be cancelled. By watching the situation over and over again, you can clearly see that one West Ham player’s arm is holding onto Ray’s neck and another player is pulling Ray’s arm down into his shirt. A dramatic end but a deserved victory for Arsenal. The fact that Arsenal didn’t show the game that we know they can play, is perhaps due to the fact that Arsenal have been through some tough CL games. Fortunately, a whole week will now pass before the next match. Come on Arsenal, it’s now or never.