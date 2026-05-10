Arsenal survive West Ham pressure to secure huge three points in title race

Arsenal somehow found a way.

In one of the most tense and nerve-shredding matches of the season, the Gunners escaped the London Stadium with a priceless 1-0 victory over West Ham thanks to a second-half strike from Leandro Trossard and a heroic display from David Raya.

This was never comfortable. Not for one second.

Arsenal dominate early before West Ham grow into the contest

Mikel Arteta fielded the same squad that beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 (agg) midweek. Arteta’s side started brightly and looked capable of blowing West Ham away early on. Bukayo Saka tested the goalkeeper inside five minutes before Riccardo Calafiori twice fired over from promising positions as Arsenal piled on the pressure.

The visitors dominated possession during the opening stages and created a string of dangerous moments, but West Ham somehow managed to keep the ball out. Arsenal had six attempts within the opening exchanges and it felt like only a matter of time before the breakthrough arrived.

Yet football rarely follows the script.

Ben White’s injury midway through the first half disrupted Arsenal badly and the entire rhythm of the side changed once Declan Rice shifted into the right-back role. West Ham suddenly grew into the contest and began asking questions of the Arsenal defence.

Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes both threatened while the home crowd sensed nerves creeping into the visitors. Arsenal looked unsettled and Arteta cut a visibly frustrated figure on the touchline as the match drifted towards half-time goalless.

Raya becomes Arsenal’s hero as Trossard delivers decisive blow

The second half only intensified the anxiety.

Jarrod Bowen forced an early save from David Raya before Arsenal responded with pressure of their own. Rice won a dangerous free-kick, Saka fired over and Viktor Gyokeres headed wide as the tension inside the stadium became almost unbearable.

Then came the moment that may define Arsenal’s title challenge.

West Ham broke through on goal in the 77th minute and Mateus Fernandes looked certain to score after racing clear inside the area. Somehow, Raya spread himself and produced an extraordinary save to keep the match level. It was a huge moment and one that immediately felt season-defining.

Five minutes later Arsenal finally found their breakthrough.

Leandro Trossard reacted quickest inside the box and calmly finished to send the travelling Arsenal fans into absolute chaos. Relief flooded through the away end, but the drama was far from over.

West Ham threw everything forward during stoppage time and thought they had snatched a dramatic equaliser from a corner deep into added time. The stadium erupted, Arsenal hearts sank, then VAR intervened. After a lengthy review, the goal was disallowed for a foul on Raya and Arsenal survived.

Just.

The final whistle brought huge celebrations from the Arsenal players and supporters alike after a match filled with pressure, tension and title-race nerves.

These are the kinds of victories champions often need.

What did you make of Arsenal’s performance Gooners? Was David Raya the true match winner today?

What a nail-biter that was!

Michelle M

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