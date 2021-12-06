Arsenal sweating over playmaker ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal playmaker can miss Everton tie

The Gunners would be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Manchester United in their tie against Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s men have slipped from fifth to seventh and cannot afford to lose a third game in their last four, if they have any hopes of qualifying for Champions League.

A defeat would put them four points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, who they play 10 days later.

Emile Smith Rowe already has more Premier League goal contributions this season (7) than he did in all of last season (6) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sJP2pXCVrL — Av (@aviv_lavi) December 4, 2021

The Arsenal boss would be hoping for all his senior players to be fit. However, Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt for tonight’s match.

The young Englishman did not look his previous self at Old Trafford despite scoring a goal, and was replaced by Bukayo Saka.

Speaking ahead of the match against Rafa Benitez’s team, Arteta said of Smith Rowe, “He had some discomfort during the game, and we decided to take him off.

Emile Smith Rowe – 2021 💫 pic.twitter.com/y8Axo7giGs — ZiComps (@Zi_Comps) November 30, 2021

The Spaniard continued, “He’s been evolving well over the last few days, so we have to wait until tomorrow to see how he is.”

Let’s see whether the 21-year-old makes the matchday squad or not. If not, it might be a blessing for Nicolas Pepe, who has seen very little action in the past two months.

Whoever starts must be ready because with Benitez’s job at stake, Everton might look like a completely different team.

Yash Bisht