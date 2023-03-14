Arsenal sweep the London Football Awards

Arsenal made a clean sweep at the London Football Awards as they won most of the honours.

The club’s captain Martin Odegaard was named Premier League Player of the Year.

Bukayo Saka won the Young Player of the Year, an award he also won in 2021, while Aaron Ramsdale was named the Goalkeeper of the Year.

It did not stop there, with Mikel Arteta also bagging the Coach of the Year award, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It is a reward for the remarkable progress the Gunners have made in the last year as they look set to win the Premier League in the summer.

If they achieve that, we expect their players and coach to scoop even more awards before this year ends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This award shows what will come because this Arsenal team is one of the best we have seen in years.

The players and coaches have done a superb job of turning a club that could not make the top four last season into one of the best on the continent.

We expect them to stay focused because the job still needs to be done and it would be an amazing season if we win the league and Europa League.

