Arsenal swiftly reject audacious request from London rivals

The Gunners rejected a proposal from Chelsea to involve Max Dowman in a potential deal for Noni Madueke. Arsenal’s transfer window is quickly gathering momentum. Over the weekend, the Gunners announced the signing of Martin Zubimendi, reached advanced stages in talks with Sporting for the signing of Victor Gyökeres, and finally agreed personal terms with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. The Gunners are seeking to provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and have identified the former PSV man as a prime target. An agreement has been reached on personal terms, with Arsenal reportedly readying their first bid for the wide player. It is important to note that any deal for the player will not include a player in exchange, despite Chelsea’s interest in a number of Arsenal players.

Arsenal refuse to include Dowman in any transfer proposal

According to the Hand of Arsenal via X, during preliminary talks for Noni Madueke, Chelsea floated the idea of including Max Dowman in a potential deal. However, the Gunners moved to dismiss the proposal, as they will not entertain any offer for the highly rated 15-year-old. This comes amid growing interest in Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman. The West London club have shown an interest in the pair, with Nwaneri yet to agree a contract extension with the club. Despite the interest, Arsenal will likely keep hold of their prized possessions.

Hale End starlet already catching Arteta’s eye

Deemed the crown jewel of the Arsenal academy, Max Dowman is a highly regarded talent within the club. Despite only being 15, the club are ready to fast track his development, and he could even make his debut next season. Mikel Arteta will hope to get a closer look at him during pre-season. Arteta confirms Max Dowman will be a part of first team plans for next season.

The youngster is likely to join the first team on their tour of Asia, hopefully gaining some experience along the way. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Dowman is also capable of playing on the right wing. He has been a shining light in the Arsenal academy, expressing his talent consistently, even when playing above his age grade. He has been tipped to be the next great thing out of Hale End, with some predicting him to achieve world-class status with the Gunners. Whether that becomes an eventuality remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he is a rare talent.

What are your thoughts on this Hale End youngster?

Benjamin Kenneth

