Arsenal switch attention from Caicedo to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Arsenal’s transfer plans are taking an interesting turn as they pursue West Ham’s Declan Rice while also progressing in talks to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Miguel Delaney from the Independent.

Rice has been identified as a priority target for the Gunners, but they are now actively engaging in negotiations for Lavia, who is expected to depart Southampton following their relegation last season.

Lavia, a Belgian midfielder, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and has since attracted interest from top clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Manchester City included a buy-back clause in his contract, which will become active next summer, prompting rival clubs to make their moves ahead of the upcoming season.

Romeo Lavia would be an exciting signing – half the price of Caicedo – plenty of potential to reach his level. Wonder if we’d keep Partey an extra year if we signed a 19 yr old? Learning the ropes from an elite 6 never a bad idea. Kolo and Campbell had veterans to help. pic.twitter.com/WA1Ka05rDu — LE GROVE (@LeGrove) June 16, 2023

As the Gunners focus on finalizing a deal for Rice, their interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has waned. It is believed that Caicedo is now set to join Chelsea, with manager Mauricio Pochettino looking for the perfect midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez.

Although Arsenal had their initial bid for Rice rejected, they are preparing an improved offer worth around £100 million. The Gunners are also keen on securing Lavia’s services alongside Rice to bolster their midfield for the upcoming season.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has emphasized the need to enhance his team’s physicality after feeling outmatched during last season’s run-in. While Arsenal’s discussions with Lavia are not as advanced, they are considered the most likely destination for the 19-year-old talent.

Southampton could demand a fee in the range of £40 million for Lavia, anticipating significant interest from multiple clubs.

Additionally, Arsenal is expected to sign several midfielders this summer, as they face potential departures of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey, with Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen likely to be finalized once a suitable replacement is secured.

Yash Bisht

