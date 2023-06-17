Arsenal switch attention from Caicedo to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Arsenal’s transfer plans are taking an interesting turn as they pursue West Ham’s Declan Rice while also progressing in talks to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, according to journalist Miguel Delaney from the Independent.
Rice has been identified as a priority target for the Gunners, but they are now actively engaging in negotiations for Lavia, who is expected to depart Southampton following their relegation last season.
Lavia, a Belgian midfielder, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and has since attracted interest from top clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Manchester City included a buy-back clause in his contract, which will become active next summer, prompting rival clubs to make their moves ahead of the upcoming season.
Romeo Lavia would be an exciting signing – half the price of Caicedo – plenty of potential to reach his level.
Wonder if we’d keep Partey an extra year if we signed a 19 yr old? Learning the ropes from an elite 6 never a bad idea. Kolo and Campbell had veterans to help. pic.twitter.com/WA1Ka05rDu
— LE GROVE (@LeGrove) June 16, 2023
As the Gunners focus on finalizing a deal for Rice, their interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has waned. It is believed that Caicedo is now set to join Chelsea, with manager Mauricio Pochettino looking for the perfect midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez.
Although Arsenal had their initial bid for Rice rejected, they are preparing an improved offer worth around £100 million. The Gunners are also keen on securing Lavia’s services alongside Rice to bolster their midfield for the upcoming season.
Romeo Lavia to Arsenal.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rfdVZe7gDn
— H (@ClockEndH) June 16, 2023
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has emphasized the need to enhance his team’s physicality after feeling outmatched during last season’s run-in. While Arsenal’s discussions with Lavia are not as advanced, they are considered the most likely destination for the 19-year-old talent.
Southampton could demand a fee in the range of £40 million for Lavia, anticipating significant interest from multiple clubs.
Additionally, Arsenal is expected to sign several midfielders this summer, as they face potential departures of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey, with Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen likely to be finalized once a suitable replacement is secured.
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Surely Caicedo is not worth £100 mill in this buyers market.
This summer window is building up to be one of the biggest dumping ground of players, from deadwood to wannabe to top talents like Ilkay Gundogan.
But Arsenal must be shrewd in the market, a well known pundit warns that not all Brighton players move on to other premier league teams and do well.
Bissouma comes to mind, after joining the Spuds he could just barely make the bench in an underperforming team.
Latvia is a much younger player to Caicedo with a massive ceiling, he Marshall that game Southampton played against us at that tender age, had pointed this very fact to a fan Evgunner.
Now am not saying he’s a better player than Caicedo, but time will tell, he is an option worth looking at, Pep Guardiola don’t release young players with such interesting buy back clause.
Worth it or not,100M is what Brighton are asking for.they must be using Rice as a comparison.
While Lavia is a very talented young player he is not defensively secure and is more suited to a box to box role imo.We could not rely on him as our dedicated DM as he does not have the physique nor the aerial power which is needed to assist our centre backs.Not as good as Caicedo but that should be reflected in his transfer fee.He is one of the best midfielders in the EPL in terms of committing opposition on the half turn.
He seems like a better fit for the DM role than either rice or caicedo, but i think his play is a bit overcomplicated. If he can learn to simplify his work with the ball (Partey and jorginho are great examples), then he could be a great signing imo.
I like Lavia but he doesn’t fit tactically with Rice imo. Caicedo is literally perfect to play the inverted Rb/Dm role. I reckon that we will make a run at Caicedo once Chelsea establish the fee with Brighton. No point making a bidding war for an already overpriced player. Caicedo’s agility makes him unique imo.