Arsenal table contract offer to coveted French defender

Arsenal have offered a contract to former Nice defender Malang Sarr, who has just parted ways with his club.

Marca stated that the now-free agent will have his pick of clubs as he has offers on the table currently, with Arsenal and Red Bull Leipzig amongst a number of potential suitors.

The 21 year-old has picked up 112 Ligue 1 appearances since breaking his way into the first-team setup in 2016, and leaves the club after 15 years within the Nice ranks.

Interestingly, the defender played under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, who has been manager at the club since the summer of 2018, but there is no knowing if that could work for or against our bid to sign the centre-back.

Sarr is a left-footed centre-back, but is more than comfortable at left-back also, with manager Mikel Arteta believed to be keen on having left-footed options at the back.

Arsenal have had an upturn in fortunes at the back since the arrival of the Spaniard as head coach, keeping 10 clean sheets since his arrival in December.

We will also be welcoming fellow Ligue 1 defender William Saliba to the club this summer, after he agreed to join last summer in a deal which included a season-long loan with his former club St Etienne.

Our club has been linked with wholesale changes at the back this summer, but with a permanent deal announced for Pablo Mari, along with a new contract for David Luiz and rumours of a new deal set to be offered to Shkodran Mustafi, that may no longer be the case.

Has Arteta changed his mind on a defensive overhaul? Has Mustafi convinced the fans that he deserves to be a mainstay in the heart of the Arsenal defence?

Patrick