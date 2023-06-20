Arsenal tables an improved offer for Kai Havertz

In their pursuit to swiftly conclude the transfer saga, Arsenal has reportedly submitted an enhanced bid for Chelsea’s German attacker, Kai Havertz.

Havertz himself desires a move to the Emirates, and Chelsea is open to the idea of selling the talented player, provided the right price is offered.

Chelsea previously rejected Arsenal’s initial bid, which was believed to be approximately £50 million, as they deemed it insufficient given Havertz’s value.

However, the Gunners remain determined, and according to a report from the Daily Mail, they have returned with an improved offer of £60 million.

This new proposal is said to consist of £55 million upfront, with an additional £5 million potentially payable in add-ons. Arsenal hopes that this revised offer will be enough to secure the services of the Champions League winner and bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is a good attacker and has had some brilliant games on the books of Chelsea since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

We would love to see our team sign a top-quality out-and-out striker, but Havertz can do a good job up top for us, even though he must fight for the right to play often in the team.

This is because most of our attackers did well in the last campaign and would maintain their spot in the team when everyone returns for the next season.

