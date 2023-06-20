Arsenal tables an improved offer for Kai Havertz

In their pursuit to swiftly conclude the transfer saga, Arsenal has reportedly submitted an enhanced bid for Chelsea’s German attacker, Kai Havertz.
Havertz himself desires a move to the Emirates, and Chelsea is open to the idea of selling the talented player, provided the right price is offered.
Chelsea previously rejected Arsenal’s initial bid, which was believed to be approximately £50 million, as they deemed it insufficient given Havertz’s value.
However, the Gunners remain determined, and according to a report from the Daily Mail, they have returned with an improved offer of £60 million.
This new proposal is said to consist of £55 million upfront, with an additional £5 million potentially payable in add-ons. Arsenal hopes that this revised offer will be enough to secure the services of the Champions League winner and bolster their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz is a good attacker and has had some brilliant games on the books of Chelsea since he moved to Stamford Bridge.
We would love to see our team sign a top-quality out-and-out striker, but Havertz can do a good job up top for us, even though he must fight for the right to play often in the team.
This is because most of our attackers did well in the last campaign and would maintain their spot in the team when everyone returns for the next season.
Rice is not worth anything over 60 mill and buying another chelsea reject is not reassuring at all.
I’m worried.
We should all be.
Agree – a cheeky bid is one thing, but i hope we drop this soon and focus on getting someone we really need. I do think havertz is a good player, but i can’t see how he improves us given the current makeup of the squad.
I agree. When the transfer fee is too high it puts too much pressure on the player.
Rice and Hervetz are not worth more than 100m combine.
50m for each. The clowns in charge of players purchase at arsenal should be chased out of the club if they pay more than a combined fee of100m for those overrated players.
I don’t agree with you that they should be chased out. I think they should be arrested and tried in court for conspiracy to defraud our club. Another Chelsea reject? Oh my God
Chelsea are desperate to sell, they have to sell a bunch of players. This is getting ridiculous now considering….
Are Arsenal going to be next Chelsea? Through different media we have been linked with host of players. It’s not understandable we are paying over the odds for a position which is not utmost necessary. Yet there is no signs of any player going out. So are we again going to have same bloated unstable squad? So cycle is coming back and it’s inevitable that our important players will again leave for nothing with no return. In attack we have Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard, Balgaun, nelson, Saka, martinelli, ESR, among others yet we want to buy more attacking players without selling anyone, so can we keep all of them happy? What will happen to their valuation if they won’t play regularly.? It’s early to say but current Arsenal management is not so assuring.