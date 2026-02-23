Arsenal tables €105m offer for La Liga star to beat Barcelona

Arsenal are reportedly serious about signing Julián Álvarez, and they have now submitted a formal bid for the striker’s signature. The former Manchester City forward remains one of Europe’s most coveted players, and there is considerable speculation over where he will play next season. The Gunners have admired Álvarez since his time at City, but the Citizens were unwilling to sell him to a direct Premier League rival, which allowed him to move to Spain. At Atlético Madrid, he has established himself as a key figure, yet reports suggest he would be eager to return to England and continue his career in the Premier League.

Arsenal Pursue a Summer Target

Encouraged by the possibility of securing one of Europe’s most in-demand forwards, Arsenal are pursuing a transfer that could be completed during the summer window. The club have identified Álvarez as a player capable of enhancing their attacking options, and they are understood to have taken decisive steps to demonstrate their intent. Barcelona and PSG are also reportedly interested, making the competition for his signature increasingly intense. The prospect of signing Álvarez has generated excitement among Arsenal supporters, who are keen to see the club add a proven goal scorer to complement their current squad.

According to Football365, Arsenal have offered €105 million for the striker, signalling their seriousness and willingness to invest heavily to secure his services. Atlético Madrid have insisted that Álvarez is not for sale, but the size of the proposal may influence their stance before the end of the season. How the Spanish side responds will be a key factor in determining whether Arsenal can complete the deal.

Potential Impact on Arsenal

If the transfer were to be finalised, Álvarez would represent a major coup for Mikel Arteta’s squad. His experience in top European leagues and proven goal-scoring record make him a player who could immediately strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options. The coming months will be crucial, as both the player and Atlético Madrid consider the potential benefits of a move. With interest from other top clubs, the Gunners face a competitive challenge, but their determination to secure Álvarez underscores their ambition to continue building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.