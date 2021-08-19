Arsenal tactical Analysis – We need a right-back to emulate Liverpool’s system

Arsenal Needs a Quick Fix. Here’s One.
Arteta’s system has been criticized for the football we play. However, I think it’s pretty good. I’ve only got one problem with it. We lack any hint of a central overload. Our pivot CMs rarely get forward. While this can provide us with compactness in the opposition third, and hide the faults of Holding/Mari defending high, bringing defensive stability, it is not optimal that the CMs never venture forward.
I get that we use wide overloads instead. But we are only really dangerous from the left due to the system’s demands on the right. The system demands a touchline winger on the right who is good at 1v1 and combination play. However, we only have one such plausible profile at the club: Saka. Reiss Nelson, too, but he’s not physically competent. The right hand side in our system is meant to be a creativity hub while the left hand side provides penetration, relatively.
However, we don’t have the players for it. This is why Pepe never looks good there, which is pretty bad for a supposedly superstar signing. Only Saka can fulfill the role at a high level. This means that Arteta’s system is precariously balanced on the availability of Saka.
When Saka does not play, the attack always looks dead on the right, while it looks great on the left no matter what. It is not a systematic issue. It is a personnel issue which Arteta knows about and persists with. Maybe he wants to coach Pepe or Nelson into the role.
The solution for the right-hand side is that Arteta either changes it to reflect the left-hand side dynamics or we buy a competent winger who is good at deliveries, combination and 1v1 play. Since Saka can play as an inside-forward better than Pepe can play as a winger, I’d say that the 1st option is better.
Otherwise, we can use Emile Smith-Rowe as a right-winger. I’m sure he would be better than Pepe at it.
Changing the right dynamics to look like the left dynamics means that the CMs must go wider. Like how Xhaka goes wide to cover Tierney. If both CMs go wide, we will lose central compactness and ship goals.
However, this can be prevented by using a false 9 who can defend in central areas OR by using 3 midfielders instead of two pivots. Of course, this means that you lose the 10’s ability to overload in the 4231.
But by using a false 9 and asking one of the CMs to overload like a 10 per time, you can retain defensive compactness AND your ability to overload. At other times, the 9 should also be able to go wide and overload, leaving the CMs in midfield. But do Arsenal have these profiles?
I believe we do. Partey, Xhaka, Lokonga, Elneny are all CMs. Arsenal only have one 10. ESR. And ESR can play as a wide forward. Lacazette at this point works best as a defensive and false 9. Auba, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli, Balogun can all play as inside-forwards.
The only real profiles we lack for the 433 wide overloads system is the RB and CDM. Partey can play as a CDM, of course, but should only be as a second option because he’s too progressive to be restricted there.
All that is needed is a leggy, dynamic RB like Tierney and a good CDM.
Of course, this is how Liverpool play. But we already play similar to them on the left. I’m only saying that we should do the same thing on the right side.
Why? Is it because it’s Liverpool’s system?
No. It’s because it fits our squad best and our coach can implement it. We are already a team of inside-forwards and non-attacking CMs. We already push high. We already rely on wide overloads to get into the box. We already have Tierney. We already have a low-scoring CF who is useless at everything except combo play, pressing and attacking cutbacks.
Just transition fully into what we are. As it is, this current system requires another 10, a RB who’s comfortable coming inside and combining, a real presence at CF + a touchline RW to work. We do not have any of these 4. Therefore the system looks bad when it’s not.
Our left hand side works. Our right hand side does not. It’s as simple as that. It is not a coaching issue. It is a personnel issue. We simply don’t have the depth nor profiles to attack well on the right the way Arteta wants us to.
As a result, the team looks stilted. So I am suggesting that we simply attack on the right side as we attack on the left side. It would fit all of our forwards and our players more.
Agboola Israel
Liverpool used 4-3-3 when they won UCL and EPL, with these types of players that we don’t have:
– Three hardworking DMs, who’re good aerially
– Two attacking wingbacks, who can make long crosses accurately. These wingbacks are their main playmakers
– Two wingers, who can cut inside and shoot frequently. These wingers are also good headers
– One false nine, who’s also good aerially and excellent in tight spaces
Liverpool were much better when they didn’t play with a CAM or a no 10. Klopp also said no playmaker in the world can be as good as a good counter-pressing
You really know how to keep it simple Agboola 🙂
What ever happened to the George Graham
Tony Adams training ground tactics.
Bash em, kick em bash em again 🙂
Good one Agboola Israel, we need a right back like Trippier, & sell Bellerin b4 that.
Spot on, we need to balance the right with the left. Liverpools 433 constantly shifts, Henderson would drop into a back 3 sometimes allowing Trent and Robinson to push up. Salah and Mane are in more fluid free roles and play on the inside channels of the fullbacks.
With Firmino they tend to overload the CB 3 to 2 as Trent and Robbo keeps the fullbacks in no-mans land between defending the front line forwards or stopping the cross. You notice to that the fullback cross from around the 18 yard line rather than hitting the byline too because A) if the attack breaks down they have more ground to make up B) it allows them to whip balls in between the 6 yard an pen spot as the defenders are maintaining a higher line and havnt congested 18 yard area yet allowing the opposite wing to attack the ball uncontested.
Unless the opposition midfield work bloody hard to get back in shape they will have a problem. Every time you plug one gap Liverpool create another overload by pushing midfielders up and opens the attack again. Also Liverpool are fluid in their formation when in possession opposed to staying structured, so it’s makes players difficult to track.
I think this is what Saka, ESR and Odegaard give us in a different way, to draw out defenders allowing space for the striker. A massive reason as to why we were good on our run in last year. But in this case we need to A) cross much earlier than we do B) move the ball far quicker in the final 3rd rather than going side to side. Get closer and play more 1 touch football drawing fouls or opening up defenses. This would lead to a higher xG which with a confident firing ST means more goals.
I think getting a swap deal with Bellerin or signing Aarons from Norwich would be a great move. I Also belive we may be moving towards Martinelli and Balogun as our main Strikers. So we need to keep Auba and get him singing again whilst those boys grow into the role.