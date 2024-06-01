Arsenal tactics: Could Sesko and Havertz play together up front?

We expect Arsenal to sign a top striker this summer. But as we anticipate that move, there’s one question that comes to mind: “What will happen with Kai Havertz if that deal goes through?”

Havertz has definitely made a big impact when leading the Arsenal attack. The German has received all the praise for his contributions to the Arsenal attack. He’s been on fire lately, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in his last nine games for Arsenal.

Surely, we can’t anticipate him being relegated to the bench. Some Gooners might say that come next season, we’re counting on Havertz and the new centre forward to split the striking duties, so there shouldn’t be a problem. But is it possible to have both the German player and the new striker, who some reports say is Benjamin Sesko, on the field together for some games?

I think we can, and there’s an idea: instead of having Havertz return to a midfield role, what if Arsenal switched things up and adopted a 4-2-4 formation in some games (considering the opponents)? This way, they could have him and the new striker playing together.

Havertz and the new striker can play up top with the freedom to drift and contribute to the build-up. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice could team up in central midfield, with Odegaard playing as a deep-lying playmaker.

Saka and Martinelli might end up playing as wingbacks, which could give them more opportunities to contribute to the attack as they could tuck inside from the flanks.

What are your thoughts about a 4-2-4 formation, as seen below, that Arteta ought to experiment with next season?

Martinelli….Sesko….Havertz….Saka

Odegaard…Rice

Timber….Gabriel…Saliba…White

Raya

Peter T

