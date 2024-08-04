Arsenal tactics – Should Arteta consider making Odegaard’s position more unpredictable?

Last season, Arsenal’s biggest concern was the LCM, since we never got to perfectly replace Granit Xhaka. The Gunners will hopefully soon confirm a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, addressing the concerns at LCM.

Aside from Merino, what if Mikel Arteta eventually answers the call to play Odegaard at LCM? It may catch some teams off guard. Yes, at RCM, Odegaard exemplifies Arsenal’s ability to control games in the early and second phases, as well as his defensive prowess. In his primary role in the final third, he contributes to pressure, but others argue he lacks ‘unstoppability’ (like KDB does). His transition isn’t always as smooth.

To reach his full potential, Odegaard must address these deficiencies, and the Arsenal technical bench should help him do so. Given that he is left-footed and rarely uses his right foot, there is a debate over whether to test him out at LCM. This is because he can better exploit angles on the left side, and if he plays from the left, the angle bias will aid his delivery during transitions.

At LCM All he’ll need is more agile movement around the centre to finish in the top five for the most chances created in a Premier League campaign. The former Real Madrid star possesses the “unstoppability” required for LCM. Indeed, it’s undeniable that the Norwegian star excels on the right, but who knows? He may be unstoppable on the left.

When he’s not playing there, what happens to the RCM? Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira could easily play there, and Bukayo Saka, who many fans want to see tucking in, might also get the chance to play in midfield as the RCM.

Peter Rix

