Arsenal tactics – Should Tierney be defending and Zinchenko used further forward?

Bringing in Zinchenko has proven to be a masterful piece of business from Arteta and Edu. But whilst I am an admirer of what he brings to the team I am not blind to his limitations. I cannot imagine too many Arsenal fans arguing with the notion that Kieran Tierney is a better defender.
For all Zinchenko’s positives, he does get caught out when at the back, either from lack of pace or questionable decision making. Additionally to this, Zinchenko drifts into his preferred position alongside Partey.
This may well be an instruction from Arteta, but it certainly suits his game. He looks more comfortable there and pulls the strings. The problem with him drifting into that position is that it leaves Martinelli completely exposed out on the flank. I think this can explain his drop-off in goal involvements. Take Jesus out of the team and he is left high and dry.
I think using Zinchenko as an alternative to Xhaka could get the best out of our squad. Tomiyasu has looked good at left-back when he has played there and he is usually steady when it comes to defending. It would free Martinelli up to stay further up the pitch and not have to track back so far.
By making this little change suddenly our squad is transformed. Zinchenko gets to play a position he prefers and is better at, Xhaka has excellent cover, Martinelli gets support going forward, Tomiyasu gets to play more, etc.,
Hey, even Nuno Tavares could get another look in. No doubt he has a lot to offer in an attacking sense and if Zinchenko were playing inside he could cover the left-back position when Tierney/Tomi/Nuno go forward.
This squad has so much potential. Arteta and Edu have assembled a good bunch of versatile promising players that have a shot at winning the league for Arsenal for the first time in 20 years.
And they are only just getting started…
Ben Dungate
Just leave it as it is,
I’d agree with that. .When Tierney gets a good run of games he’s brilliant (no injuries!). Zinchenko in the middle is outstanding. Hard to leave out Xhaka though as he’s been incredible.
Zinchenko plays in the perfect position. Both Arteta and Pep have seen how that method gives more possession and more control…..and makes us more dangerous. Zinchenko plays intelligent and articulate football compared to Tierney. Why deliberately make a step backwards. If Tierney stays, he is a superb player, who next season could get lots of games considering we could have up to 60 games to play. Why rock the boat?
Martinelli drop in form has nothing to do with zinchenko, he will soon pick up again, the good thing is we now have a good player in trosard to help out. Have said it before and I’ll say it again, Saka is our best winger by far, I can’t remember a match that Saka has been totally off, the boy is a wonder.
Any lineup that doesn’t include zinchenko is a bad formation
Yeah, martinelli was playing well before the world cup with Zinchenko starting most games – so why would it suddenly be a problem more?
It’s going to be simple fatigue (mental as well as physical) and/or differences in how we play due to Jesus’ injury
We have, in KT, one of the best LB’s in the PL and his importance to the squad is immeasurable.
I said earlier though, when we look at our defensive record this season, why would MA change it?
We have many games coming up and KT will be used, of that I am certain.
MA is constructing a squad that is strong in every department and, to date, the players are more than happy to be part of it, including KT.
I never realised Zinchenko was as good as he was yesterday. Yes he gets caught out of position and yes he isn’t the best defender but he is better technically than i ever saw before in him.
@Ken1945 – Nice saying. No need to change a success recipe. Better and stronger together 🔴⚪️
NOO. Poor observation. Xhaka and and Gabi- defender covers for Zinc. This has made the team so fluid and hard to mark. How are you even linking Martys poor form with Gaby de Jesus absence?
See 1st 10 minutes yesterday and how Marty was poor in passing and giving away the ball.
may be he needs a rest and come on as a sub to re-ignite his mojo.
You people and your nonsense tactics!
You sha want to scatter everything😂…
Just leave that for Arteta to decide, ok??✅
Keep the same in regards to Zinc, KT. Trosard looked great in that short appearance he played, so can stand in for Martinelli. Did anyone think as I did that once Fred came on for their winger (can’t think of he’s name) that we would be even more dominant which proved that utd was settling for a point…
In the Europa Cup games, I should imagine Arteta will rest a number of players including Partey, Xaka and Martinelli in which case we may well see Zinchenko in the left central midfield area where he performs so well for Ukraine.In tandem with Tierney and ESR the trio would form a very formidable left flank which might even be more effective than the current set up.I have excluded Trossard from my thoughts as he has the versatility to step in for EN who cannot play in every match.In terms of ball skills, composure and football intelligence Zinchenko is up there with high quality exponents and imo, his performance against Man Utd was his best in an Arsenal shirt.What an excellent signing he is proving to be.