Arsenal take no pity on Norwich as they throw them to the four

Arsenal have secured a comfortable victory on their return to the Emirates Stadium tonight, running away as comfy 4-0 winners over Norwich.
The Gunners were in complete control from start to finish, with Norwich’s only possible complaint a turned down penalty appeal after a slight knock by Kolasinac, but the reality is that it would only have turned out to be a consolation goal.
We started the game brightly and dominated much of the possession, but will have to thank our lucky stars for the opening goal.
Tim Krul allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to dispossess him inside his own box to slot into an open goal, and we continued to pile on the pressure from this point onwards.
A long-range effort from Norwich City defender Godfrey was the first time I recall Emiliano Martinez being brought into action, pulling out an impressive dive to his right, before Granit Xhaka doubled our lead shortly after.
The Canaries tried to build themselves back into the game after the break, but our sheer dominance proved to prevail with further goals.
Aubemayang doubled his tally for the day with a neatly taken effort having beaten his defenders, but it was a debut goal from Cedric Soares who capped off the game with a left-footed strike from just outside the box.
Our side will have plenty to be happy about tonight having runaway as comfortable winners, although doubters will blame the opposition. They wont mention how Man United barely managed to breakdown them over 120 minutes at the weekend however, despite playing for 30 minutes against 10 men…
Can Arsenal finally build on their form and start to climb up the table? Should we put today’s result down to one we should have expected, or can we take pride in our performance this evening?
Patrick
Norwich’s confidence was super low and our three forwards forced Krul to distribute with long balls. All Gunners did great job, especially Aubameyang with two goals and one assist
And I do believe we’re a point above the spuds 😜
Yup, but Spuds have one game in hand
Superb performance from every one of them!! What a joy to watch… those 90 minutes flew by… but don’t they say time flies when you’re having fun?!
Nice one boys!! And well done GoonerP!!! 👍👍
Great game happy for all the players. What happened after the second goal though, we lost concentration. We couldn’t get the ball for a long period until the third goal. We can’t do that against the better teams. We need to maintain our focus.
Great game all round. Was impressed with Soares play from the wings even though he wasn’t there for much. Noe some serious competition for Hector.
Great game for everyone, Xhaka been solid as usual under Arteta.
Nice stuff from Martinez in the first half.
Let’s hope we can repeat the performance against Wolves and pick that important win.
Fans should be ashamed of themselves, fans who complain and complain after each line up gets dropped. The negativity is alarming and too much.
Trust the process, Trust Arteta
Indeed . I actually saw a fan who said whether or not we win , he would not forgive arteta for choosing such a lineup. and yet it happened to be arteta’s biggest win
👏
Just an amazing comment from a so called “fan”.
Great display by everyone and so pleased for Soares, who was already getting stick for being offered a 4 year deal.
Tierney was excellent as well.
Well done Mikel, getting Saka to sign a long term contract earlier and a great win for the Gunners with a spot on team selection – next stop Wolves.
Soares has more experience than Bellerin and it shows. I believe both Bellerin and Maitland-Niles are faster than Soares though
Tierney’s long crosses were wasteful, because we don’t have a tall target man. Really hope Arsenal could get Wout Weghorst or Bas Dost
Great game, we played with good structure ,and we held on well when Norwich mounted the pressure . Great result.
I know it was only Norwich 🙄
A great pass from Luiz
A great finish by Xhaka
A goal from a has been at Southampton
And a return to great scoring by Auba
The whole team played their part Martinez kept a clean sheet
Arteta is a rookie manager
Some fans should be ashamed of themselves.
We won neat with some castigated players.
Let me hear “we played against a very weak team” when you had criticized the coach and castigated some players before the kicked the ball.
Happy for Cedric that had never kicked the ball before in an Arsenal shirt. He scored from outside the box.
Those that bought him know better than some of us.
Very good win against a very poor Norwich, you can only beat whats in front of you and we did easilyish. Though Martinez, Tierney, Luiz, Ceballos and Auba were fantastic. Cedric did more in 15 mins than Bellerin in 75, he has to go. I really dont know what has gone wrong for lacca but he isn’t half the player he was. Its a worry but Ceballos controlled the midfield going forward and gave a class display but the midfield is a massive issue for us as far as a partnership going into next season. Wolves will be a good test.
Eh . Bellerin had a bad game in your eyes?
My thoughts exactly bro
Great game, Ceballos had a wonderful performance on both ends of the pitch, Auba clinical and reliable, Tierney causing havoc out wide, Emi again very solid as GK, so calm and commanding in the box and pulls off great saves. Cedric debut goal, goal for Xhaka, very nice game. Lacazette and Mustafi really the only ones with shaky performances. Mustafi has been fine since the break tho, but Laca, bro, time to find the back of the net.
MAJID
@ArsenalAtHeartt
Replying to @Arsenal
Worst lineup everrr
5:04 PM · Jul 1, 2020
Yet won big. Can you apologize?
Dan Smith, I hope you saw the difference between cedric and bellerin today. In less than 20 min of playing time he put in at least 3 beautiful crosses and scored a superb goal.