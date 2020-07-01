Arsenal take no pity on Norwich as they throw them to the four

Arsenal have secured a comfortable victory on their return to the Emirates Stadium tonight, running away as comfy 4-0 winners over Norwich.

The Gunners were in complete control from start to finish, with Norwich’s only possible complaint a turned down penalty appeal after a slight knock by Kolasinac, but the reality is that it would only have turned out to be a consolation goal.

We started the game brightly and dominated much of the possession, but will have to thank our lucky stars for the opening goal.

Tim Krul allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to dispossess him inside his own box to slot into an open goal, and we continued to pile on the pressure from this point onwards.

A long-range effort from Norwich City defender Godfrey was the first time I recall Emiliano Martinez being brought into action, pulling out an impressive dive to his right, before Granit Xhaka doubled our lead shortly after.

The Canaries tried to build themselves back into the game after the break, but our sheer dominance proved to prevail with further goals.

Aubemayang doubled his tally for the day with a neatly taken effort having beaten his defenders, but it was a debut goal from Cedric Soares who capped off the game with a left-footed strike from just outside the box.

Our side will have plenty to be happy about tonight having runaway as comfortable winners, although doubters will blame the opposition. They wont mention how Man United barely managed to breakdown them over 120 minutes at the weekend however, despite playing for 30 minutes against 10 men…

Can Arsenal finally build on their form and start to climb up the table? Should we put today’s result down to one we should have expected, or can we take pride in our performance this evening?

Patrick