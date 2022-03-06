Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal take the sting out the Hornets in five-goal thriller

Arsenal have earned a 3-2 win away at Watford this afternoon to send our side fourth in the Premier League table.

The Gunners wasted no time in snatching the early lead when Martin Odegaard pulled off a neat interchange with Bukayo Saka before placing his effort beyond the goalkeeper just five minutes in.

We looked really positive on the ball and looked like we could well take full control of this fixture early before being stung by a goal against the run of play, with Cucho Hernandez levelling the scores with a sublime overhead kick 11 minutes into the game.

The home side really picked up their energy after their wondrous goal, and appeared to be the most likely to double their lead as we struggled to retain possession for long spells, but it was then our turn to score against the run of the things when Alexandre Lacazette laid off Bukayo Saka to curl his effort into the far right of the goal.

Similarly to the home side, our goal then seemed to give us the momentum to push on again and take a grip on the game, and we went into the break ahead.

Shortly into the new half we scored a mirrored effort to that of our last. This time with Laca laying it behind him to Gabriel Martinelli a the other end of the pitch, who placed his effort into the goalkeeper’s left with his right boot, as opposed to Saka’s left.

The game got a little physical as the game run on, with Watford fighting to try and get themselves back in the game, but their efforts came to fore too late when Moussa Sissoko finally pulled them one behind in the dying minutes of the match.

It just wasn’t to be for the home side, despite putting in a very positive and attacking display, but they can take solace in the fact that if they can continue with that kind of effort and hard work, they will surely be winning more matches and mount a serious bid to avoid relegation.

I can’t help but feel really good about the way in which we played also. Earlier in the season we would definitely have let this result slip us by, and wouldn’t have been shocked to have see us lose this tie some months ago.

Did this performance show you just how far we have come under Arteta?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Watford

55 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotanidea says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:04 pm

    Odegaard controlled the flow, Saka was immense, Lacazette passes were excellent and Partey was great too, but our defenders and GK were disappointing. I think our lack of concentration in the back makes us weak when playing against the top three teams above usOdegaard controlled the flow, Saka was immense, Lacazette passes were excellent and Partey was great too, but our defenders and GK were disappointing. I think our lack of concentration in the back makes us weak when playing against the top three teams above us

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:07 pm

      Your post was so good that you wrote it twice GAI!😉

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 6, 2022 at 4:08 pm

        LOL no option to edit it

        Reply
    2. Sean B says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:07 pm

      Why did you say the same sentence twice?

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 6, 2022 at 4:09 pm

        I accidentally pasted it twice 😁

        Reply
        1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
          March 6, 2022 at 4:36 pm

          maybe you just need to someone to change your batteries GAI

          Reply
          1. gotanidea says:
            March 6, 2022 at 4:37 pm

            Maybe 😂

            Reply
            1. Sylva says:
              March 6, 2022 at 5:33 pm

              Well analiysed Gai, Is White and Gabriel at the back getting tired?
              Against big teams we shall need Tomiyasu except for march fitness. Thieny not creating much attacking wise this days..
              The good thing is 3 points in the bag.
              PePe should stop hitting the bar too often and score goals😁

              Reply
              1. gotanidea says:
                March 6, 2022 at 5:40 pm

                Thanks, I think our main GK and defenders need to evaluate their performances today

                Reply
  2. AndersS says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:06 pm

    Best team won with brilliant goals.

    Reply
  3. Hemmydoc says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:09 pm

    Nice play from everyone..aside the defense that was troubled throughout the match

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    Wouldn’t be Arsenal without a tense 15 minutes or so..
    3 points, 3 fantastic goals! Øde and Saka were superb! I’m starting to dream 🙂

    Looking forward to going to the Emirates next week

    Reply
  5. GoalDan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    Yep not the best from the back 5, (not atrocious but silly mistakes)..very entertaining match, Real Madrid must be simply mad to let this guy (odegarrd) go.

    Reply
  6. Voyageur says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    Odegaard just keeps going from strength to strength. Love watching him play.

    Bit of a reversal this game where we looked fluid going forward but pretty shaky defending. Poor game management, should have never been a squeaky bum last ten.

    Slightly OT but did anyone else think Tierney took a punch from Louza about 20m into the second half or was I imagining things?

    Reply
  7. Kev82 says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Vital 3 points and brilliant goals but defending from both team was very bad at times, we looked nervous defensively and Ramsdale looked unusually shaky! Odegaard and Saka was outstanding and Lacazette worked hard. Now let’s hope City win make it a great weekend 😉

    Reply
  8. Dan kit says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Really enjoyed todays game which does not happen much these days ,well done to the lads ,especially saka and Odegaard who looked class today .
    Ramsdale and Tierney looked off today but a wins a win

    Reply
    1. GoalDan says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:19 pm

      OMG, I’m going to take a photo of your comments 😜👍

      Reply
    2. Mambo says:
      March 6, 2022 at 8:04 pm

      White was very poor for me, how did he allow that wnd goal is beyond me.

      Reply
  9. Kstyx says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:12 pm

    It was a bitter-sweet experience. Mostly sweet tho. Didn’t get bitter until the last 10mins. Xhaka as always is a liability in a fast paced team. MOTM between odegaard and Saka. Partey was class too. Martinelli, apart fr his well taken goal wasn’t looking like a player to take his chances. Pẹpẹ wasn’t as effective as the wolves game either. I also feel we can do better than Ben White. Saliba anyone? It leaves a bad taste that we allowed a relegation team score 2 goals against us.

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:14 pm

      This is a game ESR would have thrived and gotten at least a goal, if not for covid

      Reply
  10. Lenohappy says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    I can’t believe some fans doubted odegard ability, the guy is the complete package.

    Reply
    1. Davi says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:20 pm

      He’s grown a lot over the past few months. He still has plenty of room to improve, just as arteta said, but his confidence and personality is really showing now, and he’s an extremely positive influence on the squad

      Reply
  11. Adajim says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:14 pm

    Xhaka and Ramsdale had shaky moments, I think our 2cb struggled a bit especially Gabi. Others performed brilliantly , what a game from Saka and Ode.

    We are can see Pepe is not there yet, he is still miles behind Saka and Martinelli. I agree he is a better dribbler and finisher than both but in term of overall game, he is miles behind

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      March 6, 2022 at 8:06 pm

      cant really compare them until he gets regular game time.

      Reply
  12. Declan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:15 pm

    Great fromSaka and Ødegaard. Ode my MOM and our next captain.

    Reply
    1. GoalDan says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:23 pm

      Once ESR cements he’s place in the team, just wow (when we play well) agree odegarrd captain material, loved how he pushed party away from trouble with the ref….

      Reply
    2. Skills1000 says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:23 pm

      Yes Declan.

      Odegaard played well today.
      His high pressing.

      Also, he has that composure.

      Massive 3 points today.

      Credit also to Arteta. He is getting the required results.

      I fully support Arteta.

      Reply
  13. Sean says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    Ramsdale was a little shaky at times along with Gabriel, I always worry about White in the Air or one v one situations as he lacks in those departments but he can cover space and play out from the back which is needed for Mikels system. Saliba I think will be a starter in there next season.

    Tierney was caught out a few times I the 1st half & Soares is a decent back up, but that’s all he is’, back up. Be alot stronger when Tomi is back and fit.

    The rest played really well with a good flow to all their forward play, Martinelli was a little quiet but that goal will do him the world of good. Saka, Øde, Laca & Partey were excellent today!

    Pepe didn’t do himself any favours but hard to get going for 18mins so can’t really blame him, he did near set up Laca before ge tumbled over like a leaf being blown by the wind for a soft penalty.

    Never the less a great 3 points to put ourselves in a super position now for Top4. Let’s see City win this game to keep us here until Leicester.

    These young guns get you out of your seat and I am loving the development of these players and the club. Well done Mikel another big win, need to get the defence going again as we have been super back there most of the season.

    Champions League was never the target at the start of the season, now its the only target & its in our own hands. Happy Gooner tonight

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:26 pm

      Sooner or later, the oppositions will start targeting our RB with aerial duels again. So we need Tomiyasu back as soon as possible

      Reply
    2. Timothy Adegbola says:
      March 6, 2022 at 5:27 pm

      3rd should be the target now

      Reply
  14. guy says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    enjoyable game, great goals, perhaps too comfortable in the second half as lots of careless mistakes. Saka and Odegaard are becoming one of those dream psychic partnerships and both were superb, Laca showed what he gives to the team (and what he doesn’t). GM still has a long way to go but pleased he got a good goal. Ramsdale, Partey and Xhaka were sloppy in passing. Easy win overall very satisfactory performance and forth away win on the trot.

    Reply
    1. Pepe says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:23 pm

      Partey sloppy with his passes what game was that?

      Reply
  15. In arteta i trust says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:20 pm

    Erm.. Where is arteta hater.. Enjoy this so much..🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  16. Stephanie says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:23 pm

    Very happy we won. I would have taken any winning scoreline

    Reply
  17. Kori says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:28 pm

    Good win today. The game was a good one. Saka was immense today, so too Ode and Martinelli. Overall great team performance to grind out the win the end. Watford was not going to let arsenal have it all their way today and Watford did fight. Happy for the win and hope it continues.

    Reply
  18. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    De Bruyne 👍

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:45 pm

      Yes Sue. I’m looking forward to A Mancity win this evening.

      Also, Crystal Palace won against Wolves.

      If we win our game in hand, we will be 2 points behind Chelsea.

      Top3 is a possibility.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 6, 2022 at 4:59 pm

        Fingers crossed, Skills! KDB again!!
        It’s looking good…

        Reply
  19. PJ-SA says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    Didn’t get to watch but just happ we won! Stats look like we gave the a lot of opportunities but can be misleading.

    Reply
    1. GoalDan says:
      March 6, 2022 at 4:50 pm

      I think 2-3 is flattering to them in my opinion, we was in control @1-3 the defence was not at their best, and luckily we had our shooting boots on…🤔

      Reply
  20. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    It would have been 4.1 at some time
    Unfortunately Nketiah hit the woodwork.
    Good game esp for the neutrals. Important 3 points. Playing against a team fighting for relegation at this stage aint easy. Watford defeated manu at home and drew manu at Old Trafford recently.

    Great goal esp the 4 goals from the both teams. I m not counting sissoko goal amongst those good goals.. and welldone for such assist to arteta for martinelli goal

    Reply
  21. DaJuhi says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Ramsdale and our CBs were terrible today! That 2nd goal really sums up their game today.

    However, Saka Öde Gabi worked really well, and Laca does everything right with 150% effort, except scoring..

    Xhaka and Partey were decent too.

    Reply
  22. Durand says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    Felt we had more movement on the pitch today as opposed to the static positioning we see far too often.

    More quick passes and not lingering on the ball was nice to see also. We started building up from the middle with Partey and Cedric overlapping Saka helped create things on the right.

    Good tactics from Arteta and performance from the players.

    Reply
  23. John says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:51 pm

    Good win. The team looked exhausted. Hopefully we recharge for the next game against Liverpool. We should win that one. Good job team arsenal.

    Reply
    1. O.T.S says:
      March 6, 2022 at 8:01 pm

      Yeah, my thought exactly 🤔

      Reply
  24. Reggie says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:54 pm

    Excellent 3 points, especially if city beat utd. Some really good stuff and some really dodgy stuff. Saka, Laca, Martinelli, Odergaard and Partey stand out today but Gabriel and White looked really slack. Getting points on the board is the most important and we did that. No complaints while we win!!!!!!

    Reply
  25. Tony says:
    March 6, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    From his teenage age, Odegaard has been superbly a good gifted footballer, have been a huge fan!
    Partey is great but still needs a well reliable partner.
    I love the fact that Tierney was given the ‘Armband’ both him and Odegaard suits better for the captaincy..
    Onward we go!
    Gunners.

    Reply
  26. John Legend says:
    March 6, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    Good win. Having in mind that a win will most likely take us to 4th place was playing in the guys’ minds.
    On to the next game.

    Reply
  27. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 6, 2022 at 5:50 pm

    I’ll preface my comment by simply stating that there’s no doubt that Ode was our best player on the pitch today, but this shouldn’t come as such a big shock considering the rather underwhelming opposition…we’ve seen this before though, when given some space/time and when he’s afforded the luxury of carving out a more direct path, he can put his stamp on things, but I’ll reserve judgement until he “shows out” in a similar fashion against much more notable opposition

    for those who’re a little too quick with their anointing of this player, heed the words of your similarly prematurely adorned manager, who said this in regards to Ode, “he needs to create more goals, he needs to score more goals, he needs to make more runs in behind, he needs to be closer to the strikers to give them support (and) he needs to score more free kicks”…to be fair, he did some of those very things today, but that hasn’t been the case against the higher end squads

    as for the performance today, it was a really mixed bag…poor defensively at times, Ramsdale continues to get sloppier and sloppier with each passing game and we still invite pressure far too often because we have the wrong veteran “leaders” on this squad

    on the other hand, we were far more aggressive, as our usually deeper sitting midfielders pushed farther forward, we had a rare stellar game in front of goal, from a shot-taking efficiency standpoint, and we didn’t lose our heads when the opportunity arose, which could have unnecessarily opened the door for a rather pedestrian squad

    the big question, moving forward, is can we do likewise against those teams that matter most, which seems like a tough ask, considering our oft-times negative script in those types of games, notwithstanding our matches last season against Chelski and Spurs and this season against City, our lack of efficiency in front of goal so far this season, as this must have been by far our best ratio of goals scored to shots on target, and our propensity to take reckless cards in matches against top opposition

    that said, I’m happy that we took the all 3 points and that we saw glimpses of what could be on offer, with the requisite amount of tactical courage, but this was by no means a revelatory performance, from an “eye test” perspective

    Reply
  28. Yossarian says:
    March 6, 2022 at 6:01 pm

    Mahrez just scored. Man City 3 – 1 Man Utd. 4th place with games in hand over 5th placed team. Luvvly jubbly 😁

    Reply
  29. FingersFurnell says:
    March 6, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    Oooh, so close, if Eddie’s shot had hit the inside of the post rather than the outside I reckon we would pretty much have had the perfect day at the office

    As it was it was a Wenger type performance, devastating going forward with some fantastic technical play but a bit shaky at the back, that’ll do for me though, another three points on the board, thoroughly enjoyed it but Mikel might not let them off the leash again this season after the way it finished

    Good game overall, Watford played their part and we couldn’t do much about their first goal, cracker

    Saka & Ode superb but I was most pleased for Partey, as good as I’ve seen him, bodes well for the games coming up

    I think Wolves could just be out of top 4 reckoning now, although West Ham lost at Anfield I reckon they are still very much a team to beat for 4th

    If City can hold on to their lead today it puts Spurs under a lot of pressure for all the points at home tomorrow, particularly as they then go to Old Trafford next weekend

    Come on you Gunners

    Reply
  30. Lord Mortivor says:
    March 6, 2022 at 7:03 pm

    Give Lava extention of contract if he want to stay, Saka just briliant and Ode, Mesut touches, but unlike him he works his socks off.
    Great game especialy for neutrals and important 3 points

    Reply
    1. Lord Mortivor says:
      March 6, 2022 at 7:03 pm

      *Laca

      Reply
  31. Fk says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:25 pm

    I really think sissoko was paid by spuds to dent our top four hopes today,he was such a BULLY !!!.

    Reply
  32. Gunsmoke says:
    March 6, 2022 at 8:50 pm

    Another great peice of article Pat, I first had some doubts pertaining to the exact things you mentioned Pat, but was quickly on board when I carefully analyzed his games, one thing you fail to mention is that he is looking good even though we haven’t had a top out and out striker, just imagine if we had someone like Calvert Lewin .
    One thing for sure he is obviously a captain material the way he organizes the field.
    Once we reinforce our midfield with a commanding in midfielder and a Marquee striker he is going to be unplayable

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs