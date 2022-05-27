Arsenal taken to court over 19-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal’s pursuit of Sao Paulo forward Marquinhos could be in jeopardy after it emerged the forward had already signed a pre-contract with another club.
The clubs reached an agreement over his transfer recently and it seemed he would head to the Emirates at the end of this season.
However, it has now been revealed that he had agreed to a pre-contract deal with Wolves before now and he should have joined them on a free transfer.
But Sao Paulo quickly reached an agreement with Arsenal over his sale. As things stand, he has agreed to join two clubs and Wolves could take Arsenal to court to resolve the issue.
The Daily Mail claims his previous deal was signed when he was 16 and even though it runs until 2024, the last two years are invalid because FIFA rules limit the term an underage player can sign a contract to just three years.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This deal has not started well and the last thing we need is to go to court to sign a player.
However, we cannot back down on a top talent when we have done nothing wrong.
Hopefully, in court, the judges will rule in our favour. But we can also avoid all that by settling out of court with Wolves to sign him.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
It is very simple.if wolves contract is still legally valid and binding, allow wolves contract to run down , mean make secret deal with the said player.. because even if arsenal sign him now, if will be sent out on loan.
Use common sense and resolve this matter, it does not require going to court and wasting club funds.
points of correction “take the player to court and not arsenal” wolves are only after the player for breaking their agreement its doesn’t concerned arsenal..
In France Marseille got a two windows ban for signing a player with a pre-contract. Finger off, I think, but we haven’t signed him yet.
Why does your headline say TAKEN TO COURT. But article says COULD. Stop click baiting
Silentstan I have spent years, though in vain, trying to get Ad PAT TO BE HONEST WITH HIS HEADLINES.
HE HAS NO INTENTION OF BEING HONEST WHEN HE CAN GET CLICKS FROM DELIBERATELY MISLEADING HEADLINES .
SIGH!
Arsenal have not been taken to court, it’s the player who is being threatened with court action and we have done nothing wrong. Apparently the pre contract agreement he has signed with Wolves is not legal so let’s not worry.