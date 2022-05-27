Arsenal taken to court over 19-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal’s pursuit of Sao Paulo forward Marquinhos could be in jeopardy after it emerged the forward had already signed a pre-contract with another club.

The clubs reached an agreement over his transfer recently and it seemed he would head to the Emirates at the end of this season.

However, it has now been revealed that he had agreed to a pre-contract deal with Wolves before now and he should have joined them on a free transfer.

But Sao Paulo quickly reached an agreement with Arsenal over his sale. As things stand, he has agreed to join two clubs and Wolves could take Arsenal to court to resolve the issue.

The Daily Mail claims his previous deal was signed when he was 16 and even though it runs until 2024, the last two years are invalid because FIFA rules limit the term an underage player can sign a contract to just three years.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This deal has not started well and the last thing we need is to go to court to sign a player.

However, we cannot back down on a top talent when we have done nothing wrong.

Hopefully, in court, the judges will rule in our favour. But we can also avoid all that by settling out of court with Wolves to sign him.

