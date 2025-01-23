Arsenal takes a firm stand on losing defender this month after Atalanta interest

Arsenal have been fending off considerable interest in Jakub Kiwior this month, a situation that comes as no surprise given the limited game time the Poland international has received since joining the club. Despite being a talented defender, Kiwior finds himself at the bottom of the pecking order at the Emirates, leading to speculation that he could seek opportunities elsewhere.

Italian clubs, in particular, are keen to bring him back to Serie A, where he previously impressed during his time with Spezia. Since his arrival at Arsenal in early 2023, Kiwior has struggled to establish himself as a first-choice defender. He has often been called upon only when other players are unavailable due to injuries, a situation that has left him understandably eager for more consistent minutes on the pitch.

Atalanta has become the latest Italian club to express serious interest in Kiwior, particularly after losing Odilon Kossounou to a long-term injury. The Serie A side, nicknamed “La Dea” (The Goddess), have reportedly tested Arsenal’s resolve with their inquiries about the defender. However, the Gunners have made their stance clear: Kiwior is not available for transfer during this window.

Poland’s Przegląd Sportowy Onet has reported that Arsenal have no intention of letting the defender leave mid-season, ensuring he remains with the team until at least the summer. With Arsenal competing in multiple competitions and facing a packed fixture schedule, maintaining squad depth is crucial.

The Gunners are determined to hold on to their players as they look to navigate the challenges of the second half of the campaign. Letting any squad member leave at this stage would risk weakening their depth, particularly given the inevitable injuries and fatigue that arise during a long season.

If Arsenal can keep Kiwior and others in their squad, they will be better positioned to manage their workload and push for success on all fronts. While Kiwior may not be a regular starter, his presence remains valuable, and keeping him ensures Arsenal have the defensive options they need as the season progresses.