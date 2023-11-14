Arsenal takes a stand on Ramsdale’s future as he grows frustrated

Aaron Ramsdale is understandably frustrated with his situation at Arsenal as the goalkeeper continues to watch David Raya play.

The Englishman is concerned about his spot in the England squad for Euro 2024 and might be forced to leave.

Some rumours claim he is considering leaving the Emirates in January to play more football in the second half of the season.

Ramsdale is still a member of the England squad, but he knows that could change before the Euros if he is not playing and wants to start playing more often.

However, a report on Football Insider reveals that Arsenal will not allow the former Sheffield United man to leave the club.

Although he does not play in the Champions League and Premier League for them, they consider him a key squad member and cannot allow him to leave at the midway point of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we have come under fire for signing Raya when we have Ramsdale, a lack of quality backup options is a recipe for failure.

Clubs in Europe know the importance of having good players in the group, and we are no different, so we must keep Ramsdale until the end of this season at least.

