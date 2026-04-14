Julian Alvarez
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Arsenal takes concrete steps to sign coveted attacker

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to monitor Julian Alvarez closely and are now taking concrete steps towards a potential move for the attacker at the end of the season. The club are keen to strengthen their forward line and view the Argentinian as a player who can make a significant impact.

Alvarez remains a highly sought-after talent, despite Atletico Madrid maintaining that he is not available for transfer. The Spanish club regard him as a key part of their squad and is determined to retain his services as they continue to compete at the highest level.

Strong Interest Despite Competition

The Argentinian has established himself as one of the finest attackers in world football, consistently delivering high-quality performances for Atletico Madrid. His form has naturally attracted interest from several elite clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also closely tracking his situation. However, there is a belief that Alvarez could be open to a return to the Premier League, which may encourage the Gunners as they assess their options.

Transfer Plans Taking Shape

Despite being informed that the player is not for sale, Arsenal appear undeterred in their efforts. As reported by Sport, the club have intensified their interest and is preparing to make a serious attempt to secure his signature.

They are fully aware that any deal would require a substantial financial commitment and are now ready to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve in the coming weeks. While the Spanish side will be determined to keep one of their most important players, it is widely understood that every player has a valuation.

This situation sets up a potentially complex transfer battle, particularly with other major clubs ready to act if an opportunity arises. It will be interesting to observe how Arsenal approach the negotiations, especially given the level of competition and the financial demands involved in securing a player of Alvarez’s calibre.

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