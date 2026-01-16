Arsenal takes formal steps to agree deal ahead of PSG

Arsenal are reportedly serious about signing Ayyoub Bouaddi and have already taken concrete steps to strengthen their position ahead of potential rival interest. The Gunners view the youngster as a key target for the future and are eager to move swiftly, aware that several top clubs are also closely monitoring his situation.

Arsenal move quickly amid strong competition

Bouaddi is regarded internally as a player with significant long-term potential, which has prompted Arsenal to accelerate their plans. With competition intensifying, the club believe that early action is essential if they are to secure his signature. Paris Saint-Germain are among the sides pushing hardest, continuing their familiar strategy of attempting to keep top French talents within Ligue 1.

The French champions have a strong record of persuading young players to remain in France, and their interest represents a serious challenge. Arsenal are aware that PSG’s stature and recent history could appeal to the Lille teenager, making the race for his signature increasingly competitive. This has added urgency to Arsenal’s approach as they look to strengthen their squad planning beyond the current campaign.

For Arsenal, Bouaddi is seen as someone who could significantly improve their options in the future. Ensuring the squad continues to evolve with high-potential players remains a priority at the Emirates, and this deal is considered particularly important as the club looks to maintain an edge over domestic and European rivals.

Lille is open to negotiations

Recent developments suggest Arsenal have moved beyond initial interest. According to Star Sports, the Gunners have now taken formal steps with Lille to explore an agreement for Bouaddi. Discussions are understood to be at an early stage, but the move signals clear intent from Arsenal to get ahead of the competition.

The report suggests the transfer could be planned for the summer, but Arsenal’s immediate action is designed to position them favourably against other interested clubs. Lille are reportedly open to selling, provided their valuation is met, which encourages Arsenal as talks progress.

In the coming days, Arsenal hope to make further advances in negotiations. While nothing has been finalised, their willingness to act decisively highlights how highly Bouaddi is rated by the club. Should they succeed, it would underline Arsenal’s commitment to securing top young talent and strengthening their squad for the seasons ahead.