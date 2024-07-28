Arsenal takes their search for new players to South America

Arsenal continues to search for new players to add to their squad, and the latest name linked with a move to the Emirates is Ezequiel Fernández.

The Boca Juniors star is one of the Argentine talents tipped to make a move to Europe soon.

Arsenal has tracked him for some time and remains convinced that he will thrive in Europe.

The Gunners have several players on their list of targets, and Mikel Arteta’s side could soon add Fernández to their squad.

A report on Bolavip claims that Arsenal’s interest in his signature is serious. The Gunners believe the 22-year-old is a top-quality player who would strengthen their team.

Arsenal is currently focused on completing a move for Riccardo Calafiori, but they might step up their interest in Fernández in the coming weeks.

He is also enthusiastic about their interest, and a move to Europe appeals to him, which should make it easier to convince both him and his club to consider the opportunity in London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the top clubs in Europe, so it is not a surprise that Fernandez wants to join us.

There is a huge difference between the quality of football in Europe and South America, but we expect Fernandez to adapt quickly if he makes the move to the Emirates.

