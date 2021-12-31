Arsenal talking to the representatives of quality midfielder ahead of potential free transfer

Arsenal is serious about a move for Denis Zakaria and a new report says they are discussing with the midfielder’s representatives.

The Swiss star is in the last year of his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German club has struggled to get him on a new one and they seem to have given up on keeping him.

This has opened the door for Arsenal and his other suitors the opportunity to get their man.

The Gunners want to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad as they prepare to lose Mohamed Elneny.

Fussball Transfers claims they have been in talks with his entourage as they look to beat his others to his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Mohamed Elneny almost certain to leave at the end of this season, Zakaria would be an upgrade to the Egyptian.

If Arsenal has to pay a transfer fee for a new quality midfielder, he would probably cost a significant amount.

Therefore, we need to offer Zakaria a contract he would struggle to reject.

The midfielder would have several other top clubs looking to offer him a lucrative contract, so we need to be on our A-game to convince him to move to the Emirates.