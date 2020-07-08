Arsenal talks back on as Barcelona interest cools in key star

Guillem Balague has claimed that Barcelona are confident in their bid to sign Lautauro Martinez this summer, which will close the door on their interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker has previously talked up his want to play at in Spain, with his mother being Spanish, telling the Diario de Avila newspaper previously(via FourFourTwo).

With only 12 months remaining on his current Arsenal deal, his future was very much in the air, but talks over a new contract are claimed to be on the cards now following Barcelona’s confidence in signing their main strike-target in Martinez.

Guillem Balague claims that the Aubameyang camp have reopened contract talks following Barcelona’s confidence in striking a deal for Martinez.

The Spanish football expert told his YouTube channel: “Barcelona considered him in January, as well as Timo Werner and Rodrigo, but eventually went with Braithwaite because the other clubs didn’t want to negotiate with them.

“But now the contractual situation of Aubameyang means that they could also be interested if Lautauro Martinez doesn’t get to Barcelona, but because they are so confident in their capture, Aubameyang has since opened negotiations with Arsenal again”

This will come as a huge boost to our team, knowing that we could well be set to extend the stay of Aubameyang, who has cemented himself in as a key player with his amazingly consistent goalscoring and all-round play.

Is it bittersweet knowing that our star man looks likely to agree to stay with is, considering we weren’t his first choice club for the new season? Will the Gabonese international be key in our bid to return to the Champions League places over the coming seasons?

Patrick