Arsenal target accused of lacking ambition for wanting to join them

Arsenal is closing in on a move for Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian was accused of lacking ambition for wanting to leave Real Madrid to join the Gunners.
The midfielder impressed for Arsenal last season and they want him back, but Madrid will keep him if he is prepared to fight for a place in their squad.
He was left out of their opening league game of the new season against Alaves at the weekend with Carlo Ancelotti preferring other midfield players at the club to him.
This was a clear message that he is in for a long season if he remains at the Bernabeu and AS says he is now looking to return to Arsenal.
The Gunners are without European football for this season and he will have to deal with helping them to become a top English club again if he makes the move to North London.
The report says Madrid is now open to cashing in on him after he showed a lack of ambition in even considering an offer from Arsenal.
They remain convinced that his long-term future is at the club, but the midfielder has chosen to leave to where he can play regularly and he is convinced that he can achieve that at Arsenal.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is it just me but signing odergaard just makes us the same, we replaced Luiz with White Mmmmmm. We resigned Xhaka and possibly Odegaard. HOW HAVE WE IMPROVED? Im not impressed or hopeful, im sorry!!!!!!
There has been no radical change, no improvement in attacking areas and it for me is totally underwhelming after the promise by Arteta and Edu that they knew what was required to move forwards. WHAT HAVE I MISSED?
Odegaard left ou of the Real Madrid squad
is showing determination by moving elde where for game time.
Madrid say they want 40-50mm but if the player is that good why is he not in the match day squad?
36m will get him.
Even another loan spell would be fine.
There has been a significant shift in Arsenal recruitement policy this season.
Arteta is learning.
At City micro managing superstars was a doddle.
Micromanaging old over the hill has beens at Arsenal was totally different.
8th place twice.
A radical change was needed.
Arteta Mark 2 has been unveiled.
Ship deadwood and replace with young players with decent resale value.
Gone.
Ozil Ramsey Mkhitarian Socritis Luiz Mustafi Guendouzie Mavropanos Willock.
In .
White Gabriel Tierney Tavarez Partey Lokonga Saka ESR Martinelli Pepe Azeez Balogun Patino.
Odegaard and Ramsdale are next.
Still to go this window are Kolasinac + Torreira
and maybe more.
Next summer Bellerin Mari Elneny Nelson AMN Nketiah Laca Auba will be shipped replaced by 6 more signings.
So there is a clear plan.
Getting rid of deadwood who won’t go
and who no one wants is slowing the process.
2022-2023 is when Arsenal will be a force again.
I have to hand it to you – agree or not – that was to the point. No frills. Amusing
Well lets just hope we’re in the CL next year because it’s crippling us financially not being in it! I keep saying it, there is no excuse for tiredness every weekend when we are not in European competition this year. We should have one of the fittest and freshest teams in the EPL!
Who has accused him of lacking ambition? Ancelotti? A teammate? A random tweet? Inquiring minds want to know.