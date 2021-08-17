Arsenal target accused of lacking ambition for wanting to join them

Arsenal is closing in on a move for Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian was accused of lacking ambition for wanting to leave Real Madrid to join the Gunners.

The midfielder impressed for Arsenal last season and they want him back, but Madrid will keep him if he is prepared to fight for a place in their squad.

He was left out of their opening league game of the new season against Alaves at the weekend with Carlo Ancelotti preferring other midfield players at the club to him.

This was a clear message that he is in for a long season if he remains at the Bernabeu and AS says he is now looking to return to Arsenal.

The Gunners are without European football for this season and he will have to deal with helping them to become a top English club again if he makes the move to North London.

The report says Madrid is now open to cashing in on him after he showed a lack of ambition in even considering an offer from Arsenal.

They remain convinced that his long-term future is at the club, but the midfielder has chosen to leave to where he can play regularly and he is convinced that he can achieve that at Arsenal.